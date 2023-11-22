Sensex (0.42%)
65930.77 + 275.62
Nifty (0.45%)
19783.40 + 89.40
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
41883.50 + 27.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.07%)
6459.55 -4.75
Nifty Bank (0.24%)
43689.15 + 104.20
Heatmap

Look to sell Nifty IT on rise; Auto index may consolidate

According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, the 32,649 level is anticipated to act as a stiff resistance for the Nifty IT index.

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market
Web Exclusive

Ravi Nathani Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 8:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nifty IT Index Analysis Cautious approach sell on rise

The current market price for the Nifty IT Index stands at 32,325.70, and the prevailing bias is negative, indicating a scenario of profit booking on upward movements. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Anticipated stiff resistance on charts is around 32,649. Only if the index successfully closes above this level will the near-term trend shift to positive. Until such a positive reversal materializes, the recommended trading strategy for traders is to sell at the current market price or during upward movements. Implementing a strict stop loss is crucial, triggered once the index closes above 32,649. 

The identified target or support levels on charts are situated at 31,616, 31,316, and 31,016.

In summary, the Nifty IT Index presents a cautious outlook, emphasizing profit booking on rises. Traders are advised to closely monitor the resistance levels and align their strategies with the prevailing negative bias until a clear positive trend reversal is observed. This strategic approach allows traders to navigate the market prudently and make informed decisions based on the existing market conditions.

Nifty Auto Index Analysis Cautious, Consolidation with Bias Negative

The Nifty Auto Index's current market price stands at 16,860.10, and the prevailing market conditions suggest a narrow consolidation with a negative bias. This consolidation is confined within the range of 16,951 to 16,730. A decisive close either above or below this range will act as a trigger, providing insight into the potential direction of the market. 

In the current scenario, the recommended trading strategy for near-term traders is one of caution, advising them to await a breakout, which is expected to occur on the lower side. The charts indicate anticipated support levels around 16,380 and 16,250. 

Until a clear breakout transpires, the prudent approach for risk-tolerant traders is to consider selling at the current market price or during upward movements. 

In summary, the Nifty Auto Index is currently in a phase of consolidation marked by a negative bias. Traders are urged to exercise patience, waiting for a definitive breakout. This strategic approach enables them to navigate the market effectively, making well-informed trading decisions based on the confirmed trend direction.

Also Read

Trading strategies for Nifty Auto, Realty indices

Trading strategies for Nifty Auto, Pharma indices; check key levels here

Muhurat Trading 2023: Sensex gains 355 pts on 1st session of Samvat 2080

Asian Games: Olympic medalist Ravi Dahiya loses in trials to Atish Todakr

Trading strategies for Nifty Energy, Nifty Consumption indices

Stocks to Watch today: TCS, Strides, Aurobindo, Jio Financial, Titan, BoB

Fedbank Financial raises Rs 330 cr; Ireda IPO subscribed 2x on Day 1

Nifty hits one-month high as market heavyweights gain; Sensex up 276 pts

AMCs' contribution to backstop fund for debt mutual funds tops target

One-year overnight swap hints domestic interest rates may be peaking


(Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal).

Topics : Market technicals Nifty IT Index Nifty Auto index Trading strategies stock market trading

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 8:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs Australia T20s full scheduleRajasthan ManifestoWhatsApp New FeaturesVirtual G20 Leaders' summitJio Financial ServicesGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air Quality

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste surveyRajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: Cong manifesto promises caste census

Technology News

WhatsApp launches 'Check the Facts' safety campaign to fight misinformationMediaTek brings on-device gen-AI to mid-range devices with Dimensity 8300

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon