LTIMindtree’s December quarter (Q3FY26) performance has reinforced the view among brokerages that the IT major is on a gradual recovery path under its new leadership, even as FY26 is seen largely as a year of repair rather than a sharp turnaround.

Analysts broadly agree that execution on large deals, margin discipline and progress on the CEO’s strategic priorities will be key to driving growth beyond the current fiscal.

The company reported revenue of $1.2 billion in Q3FY26 , marking a 2.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) increase in constant currency (CC) terms. Operating margins improved modestly to 16.1 per cent, up 20 basis points (bps) sequentially, aided by cost savings initiatives, though the quarter also included a one-time charge linked to provisions for new labour laws.

Quarterly performance broadly in line

Nomura described the quarter as a “mixed bag”, noting that revenue growth was broadly in line to a modest miss versus its estimates, while margins came in slightly below expectations. Growth during the quarter was led by Manufacturing and Health & Public Services, both of which posted nearly 10 per cent sequential growth in dollar terms.

Deal momentum remained healthy, with total contract value (TCV) of wins at $1.69 billion and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.4x. However, reported earnings were impacted by a one-time charge of ₹590 crore, which dragged earnings per share down 11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

Emkay Global highlighted that operating performance was better than expected, pointing to broad-based growth across verticals such as healthcare, life sciences, public services, manufacturing and consumer businesses. It added that margin expansion was supported by savings from the Fit4Future programme and favourable currency movement, partly offset by furloughs and fewer working days.

Motilal Oswal also flagged the quarter as marginally ahead of expectations on revenue growth, with margins largely in line. Adjusted profit, excluding the labour code impact, grew sequentially and showed strong year-on-year improvement, reflecting operating leverage and cost control.

Strategy execution under new CEO

A common theme across brokerages is cautious optimism around the execution of the new CEO’s strategy. Nomura recalled that management has outlined three key pillars, which include simplifying the sales structure and leadership, sharpening focus on large deals, and driving operational efficiencies through structured cost programmes.

According to Nomura, progress on these fronts has been visible over the first nine months of FY26, with margins improving by around 230 bps since Q4FY25. Management commentary around a strong deal pipeline and improving execution has also provided some comfort, although a full revival in growth is expected only beyond FY26.

Emkay noted that the Fit4Future programme has already delivered meaningful margin gains and that the management expects momentum to continue into the March quarter, supported by traction in AI-led offerings and a robust pipeline. The company has also guided towards better Y-o-Y margins in FY26.

Motilal Oswal shared a similar view that revenue visibility is improving, especially as large deal wins begin to ramp up, supporting medium-term earnings growth potential of 13-15 per cent.

FY26 a year of repair; valuations diverge

Despite improving trends, Nomura believes FY26 will remain a transition year. It expects LTIMindtree to post around 6.5 per cent dollar revenue growth in FY26, compared with 4.8 per cent in FY25, with operating margins improving to about 15.5 per cent. Margins are seen stabilising in the 16.2-16.3 per cent range over FY27-28 as growth and cost discipline improve. The brokerage retained a ‘Neutral’ rating and raised its target price marginally to ₹5,900, factoring in revised earnings estimates.

Emkay, while cutting its FY26 earnings estimates due to the one-time charge, remained more constructive, retaining an ‘Add’ rating with a target price of ₹6,500, based on expectations of sustained deal momentum and further margin improvement.

Motilal Oswal struck the most optimistic note, valuing the stock at 32 times FY28 earnings and assigning a target price of ₹7,900, implying upside of around 23 per cent. The brokerage has a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock. It cited improving execution, strong order inflows and better medium-term earnings visibility as key positives.