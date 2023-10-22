M-cap of 10 valued firms plunge Rs 1.52 trn; Reliance, TCS biggest laggards

The combined market valuation of the top 10 valued companies plunged Rs 1,52,979.78 crore last week, with Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) taking the biggest hit in an overall weak trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark fell 885.12 points or 1.33 per cent.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries plummeted Rs 34,876.78 crore to Rs 15,55,531.53 crore.

The valuation of TCS plunged Rs 27,827.08 crore to Rs 12,78,564.03 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's market valuation eroded by Rs 18,103.6 crore to Rs 5,86,223.02 crore and that of Bajaj Finance fell by Rs 17,171.75 crore to Rs 4,70,574.90 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank dived Rs 13,518.4 crore to Rs 6,53,120.67 crore and that of ITC dropped Rs 12,533.27 crore to Rs 5,46,537.83 crore.

State Bank of India's valuation declined by Rs 11,512.75 crore to Rs 5,02,678.77 crore and that of HDFC Bank fell by Rs 10,387.09 crore to Rs 11,54,748.49 crore.

The mcap of Bharti Airtel slipped Rs 5,139.88 crore to Rs 5,30,896.08 crore and that of Infosys dipped Rs 1,909.18 crore to Rs 5,92,342.82 crore.

In the ranking of top 10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance.

Also Read Hindustan Unilever's FY23 annual report: Top 10 highlights you should know HUL Q4 net profit up 10% YoY, FMCG giant declares dividend of Rs 22/share HUL Q1 revenue may rise up to 9% YoY; soft RM costs to aid margin: Analysts HUL well placed to partner India growth story, says Chairman Nitin Paranjpe Hindustan Unilever Q2FY24 results: Net profit at Rs 2,657 cr; income up 3% FPIs pull out Rs 12,000 cr from equities so far in Oct; invest Rs 5,700 cr RBL Bank Q2 results: Net profit increases 46%, aided by rise in core income Softbank sells 1.09% stake in Zomato worth Rs 1,040 cr via open market Growing bets on India likely to sustain outperformance, say experts ITC's stock may remain range-bound post July-September quarter show