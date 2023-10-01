close
Sensex (0.49%)
65828.41 + 320.09
Nifty (0.59%)
19638.30 + 114.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.25%)
5883.30 + 72.60
Nifty Midcap (1.08%)
40537.05 + 433.00
Nifty Bank (0.64%)
44584.55 + 283.60
M-cap of 5 of 10 valued firms decline by Rs 62,586 cr; TCS biggest laggard

The market valuation of TCS plunged Rs 26,308.58 crore to Rs 12,91,919.56 crore

Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 1 2023 | 10:42 AM IST
The combined market valuation of five of the top 10 most valued firms declined by Rs 62,586.88 crore last week, with IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys taking the biggest hit, amid an overall bearish trends in equities.
Last week, the BSE benchmark fell 180.74 points or 0.27 per cent, and the Nifty declined 35.95 points or 0.18 per cent.
The market valuation of TCS plunged Rs 26,308.58 crore to Rs 12,91,919.56 crore.
Infosys witnessed an erosion of Rs 25,296.43 crore from its valuation which was at Rs 5,95,597.10 crore.
The market valuation of Reliance Industries fell by Rs 5,108.05 crore to Rs 15,87,553.37 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever declined by Rs 3,865.08 crore to Rs 5,79,373.96 crore.
The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank dipped Rs 2,008.74 crore to Rs 11,57,145.86 crore.

However, the mcap of Bajaj Finance jumped Rs 20,413.41 crore to Rs 4,73,186.41 crore.
Bharti Airtel added Rs 8,520.13 crore to Rs 5,19,279.14 crore in its valuation while the mcap of ITC climbed Rs 1,526.52 crore to Rs 5,54,207.44 crore.
The valuation of ICICI Bank advanced Rs 1,296.63 crore to Rs 6,66,728.97 crore and that of State Bank of India gained Rs 535.48 crore to Rs 5,34,316.52 crore.
In the ranking of the most valued firms, Reliance Industries remained at the top followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.
First Published: Oct 1 2023 | 10:41 AM IST

