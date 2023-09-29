close
Sensex (0.49%)
65828.41 + 320.09
Nifty (0.59%)
19638.30 + 114.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.25%)
5883.30 + 72.60
Nifty Midcap (1.08%)
40537.05 + 433.00
Nifty Bank (0.64%)
44584.55 + 283.60
Heatmap

Dee Development Engineers seeks Sebi nod to raise funds through IPO

SBI Capital Markets and Equirus Capital have been appointed as merchant bankers to manage the company's maiden public issue

SEBI

Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 6:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Piping solutions provider Dee Development Engineers Ltd has filed draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to mop up funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).
The initial share sale comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 325 crore and an offer for sale of 79 lakh equity shares by a promoter Krishan Lalit Bansal, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).
Currently, Bansal owns 74.74 per cent stake in the company.
In addition, the company may consider mobilising Rs 65 crore in a pre-IPO placement round. If such placement is undertaken, the fresh issue size will be reduced.
As per the preliminary papers filed on Thursday, the funds mopped up through the fresh issuance of equity shares will be used for payment of debt, supporting working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.
SBI Capital Markets and Equirus Capital have been appointed as merchant bankers to manage the company's maiden public issue. Equity shares of the engineering company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Also Read

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

IdeaForge Tech IPO to close on June 30; issue subscribed 32x so far

National Engineers' Day 2023: History, theme, importance, quotes, wishes

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Stock of this Gujarat government-owned company has zoomed 91% in 7 weeks

Glenmark Pharma soars 10% after S&P Global upgrades outlook to positive

NTPC soars 6%, hits new high on strong biz outlook; up 52% so far in CY23

Accenture guidance delays hopes of demand pick-up for Indian IT: Analysts

Stock of this realty company has zoomed 71% in the past 6 days

Dee Developments is an engineering company providing specialised process piping solutions for industries such as oil and gas, power (including nuclear), chemicals and other process industries through engineering, procurement, and manufacturing.
The company has six manufacturing facilities at Palwal in Haryana, Anjar in Gujarat, Barmer in Rajasthan, and Bangkok in Thailand.
Its customers include JGC Corporation, Nooter/Eriksen, MAN Energy Solutions SE, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, John Cockerill S A, Reliance Industries, HPCLMittal Energy Ltd, and Toshiba JSW Power Systems.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SEBI IPOs Securities and Exchange Board of India

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 6:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Stock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 29 Schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 29 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian games LIVE updates Day 5: India win 2 Gold, 3 Silver; Medal tally 31

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon