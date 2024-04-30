M&M, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki: What is driving the rally in these stocks?

Shares of automobile companies were leading the charge on the bourses on Tuesday, with M&M stock rising as much as 4.7 per cent on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in the intraday trade.

The stock hit a record high of Rs 2,161.7 apiece today, and was the top gainer on the BSE and the NSE after the company launched a compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) - XUV 3XO at a competitive starting price of Rs 7.49 lakh.

With 3XO's launch, M&M management aims to be among the top two players in the compact SUV segment over the course of three