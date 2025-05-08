Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 11:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Mangalore Chemicals shares surge post Q4 results; earnings breakdown here

Mangalore Chemicals shares surge post Q4 results; earnings breakdown here

The company's stock rose as much as 6.23 per cent during the day to ₹239 per share

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers rose nearly 6 per cent on Thursday after the company posted a multifold growth in the profit for the fourth quarter of the previous financial year (Q4FY25). 
 
The company's stock rose as much as 6.23 per cent during the day to ₹239 per share, the biggest intraday gain since April 24 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 5 per cent higher at ₹236 apiece, compared to a 0.04 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:54 AM. 
 
Shares of the company snapped a two-day losing streak on Thursday and have risen nearly 90 per cent from its lows of ₹125, which it hit in early March. The counter has risen by 53 per cent this year, compared to a 3.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Mangalore Chemicals has a total market capitalisation of ₹2,795.77 crore, according to BSE data.  
 
 
Mangalore Chemicals Q4FY25 analysis

Also Read

BSE

This exchange stock zoomed 87% from March low; m-cap nears ₹1 trillion

Niva Bupa

Why Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company shares spiked 15% in trade today?

JLR new F-Pace SVR

Tata Motors shares extend gain, surge 9% on heavy volumes; here's why

Financial services, especially payments and lending, are being embedded across many large consumer tech platforms to enhance customer experience. Companies are adding fintech capabilities to their incumbent services on the back of a high customer bas

Satin Creditcare drops 4% after Q4 results; Here's why profit declined 67%

Dabur

Dabur shares slip 4% as Q4 profit drops amid subdued demand; details here

 
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizer's net profit rose 231.20 per cent to ₹16.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025, compared to ₹4.84 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Revenue declined 1.60 per cent to ₹773.80 crore in the March 2025 quarter from ₹786.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter.
 
For the full year, net profit fell 7.18 per cent to ₹143.71 crore in the year ended March 2025, down from ₹154.82 crore in the previous year. Revenue declined 12.21 per cent to ₹3,331.90 crore from ₹3,795.44 crore a year earlier. 
The firm's record urea production reached 4,43,322 metric tonnes for the year, with 1,09,734 metric tonnes produced in the fourth quarter and BRAC production at 63,822 metric tonnes, it said in its investor presentation. The record phosphatic fertiliser production stood at 3,25,134 metric tonnes for the year, including 89,340 metric tonnes in the fourth quarter.
 
The firm also announced a dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share of ₹10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, subject to shareholders' approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.
   
About Mangalore Chemicals
 
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers, a part of UB Group, was incorporated in 1966 as Malabar Chemical & Fertilisers Pvt Ltd and is engaged in the business of manufacturing ammonia, urea, di-ammonium Phosphate and Ammonium bicarbonate. The main product, Urea, is marketed under the brand 'Mangala'. The company was originally promoted by Duggal Enterprises Pvt Ltd, International Development and Investment Company, Bahamas and the Karnataka Government.
 

More From This Section

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: TaMo, Adani Ports, Titan hold up Sensex, Nifty; FMCG, auto drag; smallcaps rally

trading, stock market

Asian shares rise after US stocks gain as Fed keeps rates unchanged

ipo allotment

Manoj Jewellers IPO allotment today: here's how to check your status online

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector

Dr Reddy's Q4 results preview: Analysts eye 18% jump in PAT; check details

RAAMDEO AGRAWAL, chairman & co-founder at Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Staying disciplined as Warren Buffett is incredibly tough: Raamdeo Agrawal

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers India Inc earnings corporate earnings Earnings growth Q4 Results Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex MARKETS TODAY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchGSEB SSC Class 10th ResultsStocks to buy todayGold-Silver Price TodayTN Board Class 12th Results 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon