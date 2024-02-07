Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Mankind Pharma promoters to divest 1.62% stake to comply with Sebi norms

The current aggregate promoter and promoter group shareholding as on February 7 is 76.50 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company

Mankind Pharma

Mankind Pharma | Photo: Website

Sanket Koul New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 11:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mankind Pharma promoters Sheetal Arora, Arjun Juneja, and Puja Juneja have decided to sell a combined 1.62 per cent equity shares in the company, according to an exchange disclosure released by the company. The company will sell the stake in the open market to comply with the requirements of minimum public shareholding (MPS) rules of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The MPS rule requires all listed companies in India to ensure that at least 25 per cent of their equity shares are held by non-promoters or the public.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The current aggregate promoter and promoter group shareholding as on February 7 is 76.50 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company.

Post completion of the aforesaid sale, the aggregate promoter and promoter group shareholding in the company would be reduced to 74.88 per cent, according to the company’s filing.


Also Read

LIC gets one-time exemption from 25% minimum public shareholding rule

Mankind Pharma Q3 results: PAT up 55% on strong domestic performance

LIC hits 19-mth high, up 7% on getting 1-time exemption to achieve 25% MPS

Stocks to Watch: Sun Pharma, Infosys, Dixon, DLF, Mankind Pharma, SpiceJet

Mankind Pharma sees 21% profit surge in Q2 despite consumer health hurdles

Garuda Construction and Engineering files IPO draft papers to raise funds

YES Bank hits highest level since June 2020; stock zooms 28% in 2 days

Paytm, IFCI, Reliance Power and 401 other stocks freeze at upper circuits

Nykaa Q3 review: Analysts cut Ebitda estimates on weak discretionary demand

TRF zooms 20%, Tata Steel nears record high on calling off merger plan

Topics : Mankind Pharma Securities and Exchange Board of India Indian promoters Equity capital

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 11:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHDFC BankLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Rose Day 2024Noida MetroSBI Share PriceCognizant Q4 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon