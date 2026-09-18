Margin trading book hits record ₹1.49 trn, cushions brokers amid slump

The margin trading facility (MTF) book touched a record ₹1.49 trillion as of September 15, surging by nearly 2 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M), indicating robust demand from investors for leverage bets.

In comparison, the book stood at around ₹99,000 crore in September 2025.

The growth in margin books is providing a cushion to brokerages at a time when overall trading volumes remain below the highs of the June quarter, according to a note by Kotak Institutional Equities.

MTF allows investors to pay only a portion of the trade value upfront, with brokers funding the rest at an interest cost.

The MTF continues to grow for the sixth consecutive month, after a blip in February and March.

The leverage facility had witnessed a decline for the first time in February after growing for 10 months. The decline continued in March with MTF softening to ₹1.05 trillion amid cautiousness and volatility.

The brokerage said stronger MTF growth at both Angel One and Groww “provides a useful offset” as a sustained recovery in trading volumes remains critical to meeting full-year estimates for FY27.

Angel One's average MTF book stood at around ₹6,600 crore in the September quarter, up around 20 per cent sequentially and already close to Kotak's full-year estimate for FY27, the note said.

Groww's MTF book has similarly risen about 23 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to around ₹4,130 crore, against a full-year estimate of ₹5,000 crore.

“We estimate Groww’s ask rate for order growth for the remaining year to be similar to Angel (around 15-20 per cent growth over year-to-date or YTD orders),” the noted added.

This comes even as retail trading activity stayed patchy following implementation of the closing auction session (CAS).

Option premiums across index contracts, which were muted through the June quarter and touched lows in August, have shown signs of recovery in September. But overall volumes remain below levels seen earlier in the year, Kotak noted.

In its blog on 16 years of Zerodha, the brokerage house had noted that MTF now makes up for around 10 per cent of revenue, as brokers earn interest income on it.

The broker had started MTF business in December 2024, and it stood at around ₹9,265 crore as of August 2026.

However, the brokerage had also hinted at risks if the Indian markets face any sharp fall.

“Leverage always looks great when markets are doing well, and the risks become obvious only when things go wrong. So, this is one area we are keeping a close eye on,” the blog stated.

The benchmark indices have fallen this year sharply, with Nifty trading nearly 10.71 per cent down YTD while Sensex has seen around 12.79 per cent lower YTD.

In terms of MTF book, ICICI Direct, Kotak Securities, and HDFC Securities command the top spots.

The Kotak report further added that the market regulator’s recent proposals on reforms to the closing auction session are potentially a part of wider measures to deepen cash market participation.

They strengthen securities lending and borrowing with broader aim of improving liquidity, price discovery, and cash-derivative market linkages.