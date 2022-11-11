JUST IN
Garmin announces Black Friday sale offers on watches in India: Details here

Commenced today, on November 11, the Garmin Black Friday sale will continue until November 30

Garmin

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Garmin Instinct Series

Garmin on Friday announced its Black Friday sale offers in India. The company is offering discount of up to Rs 11,500 or up to 24 per cent on its premium smartwatches and golf watches. The offers are valid on Fenix7, Fenix 7X, epix Gen2, Instinct 2S Solar, Instinct2, and Approach S12. The sale started on November 11 and it will continue until November 30.

Fenix 7 Series

The Fenix 7 and Fenix 7X are premium outdoor smartwatches with long lasting battery and solar energy charging feature. According to Garmin, the Fenix 7X lasts up to 122 hours in GPS mode with solar charge and up to 37 days in smartwatch mode. It comes with a built-in flashlight and supports four levels of brightness along with a red strobe light that displays an SOS signal when activated in critical situations. It features over 40 built-in outdoor and indoor sport modes including mountaineering, running, biking, hiking, rowing, and skiing. Fenix 7 series is available at a starting price of Rs 67,490.

Epix Gen 2

The Epix Gen 2 smartwatch sports a 1.3-inch always-on AMOLED screen. It offers health monitoring features such as Pulse Ox sensor, wrist-based heart rate, respiration tracking, stress tracking, sleep score and advanced sleep monitoring, body battery energy monitoring, and hydration tracking. According to Garmin, in smartwatch mode, the battery life remains up-to 16 days and 42 hours in GPS mode and up to 21 days when the power manager function is activated. The smartwatch is available at a starting price of Rs 89,490.

Instinct 2 Series

Instinct 2 and 2S Solar are military standard 810-rated for thermal and shock resistance. It offers multi GNSS support, ABC sensors, a barometer to monitor weather, and trackback routing to navigate back to the starting point. The smartwatch features solar technology charging and in some models it even offers unlimited battery life. It offers wellness features like VO2 Max and Sleep Score. Instinct 2 and Instinct 2S are available at a starting price of Rs 33,490. The Solar edition of both the smartwatches is available at discounted price of Rs 44,990.

Approach S12

Approach S12 is a GPS Golf watch which comes preloaded with over 42,000 maps of golf courses around the world. In GPS mode, the smartwatch lasts up to 30 hours and is available for Rs 16,990 during the sale.

Besides, Edge 530 Sensor Bundle and Edge 830 Sensor Bundle are available at a discounted price of Rs 35,990 and Rs 45,990, respectively.

Products Standard Price Discount Black Friday Sale
epix Gen 2 - Slate Steel Rs 100,990 Rs 11,500 Rs 89,490
epix Gen 2 - BlackCarrera White Rs 111,990 Rs 11,000 Rs 100,990
fenix 7 Sapph Solar - Carbon Gray Rs 1,00,990 Rs 11,500 Rs 89,490
fenix 7 Sapph - Mineral Blue Rs 1,00,990 Rs 11,500 Rs 89,490
fenix 7S Sapphire - Carbon Gray Rs 1,00,990 Rs 11,500 Rs 89,490
fenix 7X,Saph - Carbon GrayBlack Rs 1,11,990 Rs 11,000 Rs 1,00,990
fenix 7 Solar - Slate Gray Rs 89,490 Rs 11,000 Rs 78,490
fenix 7 - Silver Rs 78,490 Rs 11,000 Rs 67,490
Instinct 2 - Graphite Rs 39,490 Rs 6,000 Rs 33,490
Instinct 2S - Poppy Graphite Deep Orchid Rs 39,490 Rs 6,000 Rs 33,490
Instinct 2, Solar - Tidal Blue Graphite Rs 50,490 Rs 5,500 Rs 44,990
Instinct 2, Solar, Tactical Edition - Black Rs 55,990 Rs 5,500 Rs 50,490
Instinct 2S, Solar - Neo Tropic Graphite Rs 50,490 Rs 5,500 Rs 44,990
Instinct 2, Camo Edition - Graphite Camo Rs 44,990 Rs 5,500 Rs 39,490
Approach S12, Golf GPS - Black Rs 22,490 Rs 5,500 Rs 16,990
Edge 830 Sensor Bundle Rs 55,990 Rs 10,000 Rs 45,990
Edge 530 Sensor Bundle Rs 40,990 Rs 5,000 Rs 35,990

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 19:04 IST

