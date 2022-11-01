JUST IN
Bond yields fall on 10-year US yield's drop below 4%, subdued oil
Foreign investors sell $500 mn of India govt bonds in two days: Analysts
Eight of 10 net SIP investments go into active equity schemes: Amfi data
FirstMeridian Business Services gets Sebi's nod to float Rs 800-cr IPO
Sun Pharma extends gains post September quarter earnings; up 6% in two days
Nykaa climbs 6% after net profit jumps 363% YoY to Rs 5 crore in Q2FY23
NTPC surges over 4% on heavy volumes; stock nears 5-year high
Larsen & Toubro nears record high after strong Q2FY23, healthy order book
Pharma shares may turnaound soon; Cipla, Sun Pharma, Granules can gain 20%
Foreigners turn sellers of Indian sovereign bonds on index disappointment
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Bond yields fall on 10-year US yield's drop below 4%, subdued oil
Business Standard

Positive foreign fund flows push stock market towards new highs

The strength of the US economy, which is indicating a lower probability of an immediate US recession, is boosting appetite for risky assets

Topics
Foreign Portfolio Investors | FPIs | foreign funds

Sundar Sethuraman  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Over the past three months, FMCG stocks have cornered the highest FPI flows at $1.7 billion, according to an analysis by IIFL Alternative Research.
After sharp inflows in August, FPIs turned net sellers due to ‘relentless’ rate hikes and weakness in the Indian currency

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned net buyers in October after being net sellers in the previous month. In October, FPIs bought shares worth nearly Rs 8,430 crore ($1 billion) against net selling of Rs 13,405 crore ($1.6 billion) in September.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Foreign Portfolio Investors

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 18:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.