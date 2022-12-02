JUST IN
Web Exclusive

Chris Wood rejigs India portfolio; adds Macrotech Developers, Adani Ports

In terms of sectors, Wood remains bullish on the real estate sector and suggests the Indian realty market to be one of Asia's hottest investment bets, besides Singapore

Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

Chris Wood
Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies

Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies has rejigged his India exposure – both in his Asia ex-Japan and India long-only portfolios. The investment in Godrej Properties has been replaced in his Asia ex-Japan long-only portfolio with an investment in Macrotech Developers with a 6 per cent weighting. The investment in Bajaj Finance, on the other hand, has been reduced by one percentage point.

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 11:06 IST

