Business Standard

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 | 01:52 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Maruti Suzuki Q3 preview: Profit may climb up to 23%, revenue by 17% YoY

Maruti Suzuki Q3 preview: Profit may climb up to 23%, revenue by 17% YoY

On the bourses, at 12:45 PM, Maruti Suzuki share was trading 0.21 per cent lower at Rs 11,965.15 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 1.01 per cent higher at 76,128 levels

Maruti Suzuki, Maruti cars, Suzuki

(Photo: Bloomberg)

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maruti Suzuki Q3 preview: Automobile giant Maruti Suzuki will announce its Q3 results on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. Maruti Suzuki is expected to report a strong performance in Q3FY25, with analysts predicting up to 17.3 per cent Y-o-Y increase in revenue to Rs 39,068.3 crore. The growth, analysts believe, will be primarily driven by a 4 per cent rise in production of passenger vehicles (PVs) and premiumisation. 
 
Moreover, analysts forecast adjusted PAT to climb up to 23.4 per cent Y-o-Y. Overall, Maruti Suzuki's Q3 results are expected to reflect robust growth in the passenger vehicle segment.
 
On the bourses, at 12:45 PM, Maruti Suzuki share was trading 0.21 per cent lower at Rs 11,965.15 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 1.01 per cent higher at 76,128 levels.
 
 
Given this, here’s what brokerages are expecting in Q3 from Maruti Suzuki:
 
Nuvama

Also Read

market stocks us market share market bullish

Updater Services share skyrockets 12% after solid Q3 show; profit up 52%

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, others rise as RBI announces liquidity measures

Food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy has marginally narrowed its consolidated net loss in the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25) to Rs 625.5 crore from Rs 657 crore a year ago. But sequentially, the loss was up as the firm had reported a

Swiggy shares fall below issue price; stock plunges 28% thus far in January

DLF announced that it has sold nearly 41 per cent of its offerings in its super-luxury Dahlias

DLF shares: Dahlias' strong pre-sales trigger bullish calls by analysts

The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options segment climbed to a new record high of Rs 537 trillion in September, rising 7.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The ADTV for the cash segment, however, fell nearly 4 per cent to

Tips Music falls 5% as stock trades ex-dividend date today; details

 
Nuvama analysts believe that Maruti Suzuki’s revenue growth will be supported by strong volume growth and higher realisation on a Y-o-Y basis. However, they anticipate a contraction in Ebitda margin, primarily due to the higher discounts that the company has had to offer. 
 
They forecast revenue at Rs 38,721.4 crore, a 16 per cent increase Y-o-Y, with Ebitda at Rs 4,268.4 crore (up 9 per cent Y-o-Y) and PAT at Rs 3,508 crore (up 12 per cent Y-o-Y). The key focus, analysts believe, will be the demand outlook and the order bookings for Maruti’s new electric vehicles (EVs).
 
Anand Rathi 
 
Anand Rathi noted that the passenger vehicle (PV) segment has seen moderate growth in Q3. On the other hand, the medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&H CV) segment remained muted due to a slow pick-up in infrastructure activities. However, Maruti is expected to see healthy revenue growth driven by a 4 per cent production increase in PVs and premiumisation, which boosts realisations. 
 
Therefore, analysts predict that Maruti will report revenue of Rs 39,068.3 crore (up 17.3 per cent Y-o-Y), adjusted PAT of Rs 3,687 crore (up 17.8 per cent Y-o-Y), and an Ebitda margin of 11.3 per cent.
 
Elara Capital 
 
Elara Capital has a more optimistic outlook for the auto sector, forecasting a 13 per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth across their coverage universe (excluding Tata Motors). They anticipate that Maruti Suzuki will report revenue of Rs 38,702.6 crore, up 16.2 per cent Y-o-Y, and Ebitda of Rs 4,373.4 crore, up 11.9 per cent Y-o-Y. Recurring PAT is expected to come in at Rs 3,863.6 crore, a 23.4 per cent YoY increase. 
 
Sharekhan  
Sharekhan analysts are forecasting a 14.2 per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth for Maruti Suzuki, with an expected revenue of Rs 38,038.5 crore. They predict an adjusted PAT of Rs 3,490 crore (up 11.5 per cent Y-o-Y) and an Ebitda margin of 12.1 per cent.

More From This Section

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 950 pts to 76,300; BSE Midcap mildly up, Smallcap pares some loss

image

Budget may provide triggers for the market: Naveen Kulkarni, Axis Sec PMS

sin tax

ITC, UB, Delta Corp: Trading strategies for sin stocks ahead of Budget 2025

QIP

Adani Enterprises, Zomato, SpiceJet: 15 stks dip 27% below their QIP price

Stock broker, broker, trader, market, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Aditya Birla Sun Life share plummets 8% after Q3 results; here's why

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki stocks Maruti Suzuki India Indian equities Q3 results Earnings growth Maruti Suzuki EV Maruti Suzuki Auto auto stocks Auto sector automobile manufacturer automotive industry automobile sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayUnion Budget expectations LIVELatest News LIVECLN Energy IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon