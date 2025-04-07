Max Financial, Tata Consumer are must-have stocks on technicals; Here's why

Buy Max Financial Services | CMP 1165 | SL: 1115 | TGT: 1265
Shares of Max Financial Services have registered a bullish breakout from multiple chart patterns. The stock has closed above its February swing high of ₹1160, confirming a rounding bottom breakout. Following a strong rally from the ₹1050 zone and a brief consolidation phase, we are now witnessing a flag pattern breakout, indicating a strong trend resumption. Both breakouts are backed by healthy volumes and a favorable setup across key indicators. We expect this positive momentum to continue in the near term.
Buy Tata Consumer Product | CMP 1088 | SL: 1048 | TGT: 1150
Despite weakness in the broader market, Tata Consumer shares delivered a strong performance during the week. The stock has closed above its February swing high of ₹1075, establishing a higher top–higher bottom structure, which indicates the continuation of a bullish price cycle. On both the daily and weekly charts, the stock has formed strong bullish candles and closed above all major moving averages, reinforcing the positive momentum.
(Disclaimer: Rajesh Bhosale is an equity technical analyst at Angel One. Views expressed are his own.)