Sunday, August 17, 2025 | 10:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Mcap of 5 top valued firms climbs ₹60,675.94 cr; SBI, HDFC biggest winners

Mcap of 5 top valued firms climbs ₹60,675.94 cr; SBI, HDFC biggest winners

In a holiday-shortened last week, Sensex climbed 739.87 points or 0.92 per cent, and the Nifty edged higher by 268 points or 1.10 per cent

SBI, State Bank Of India

The valuation of State Bank of India jumped ₹20,445.82 crore to ₹7,63,095.16 crore, the most among the top-10 firms. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The combined market valuation of five of the top-10 most valued firms increased by ₹60,675.94 crore last week, with State Bank of India and HDFC Bank emerging as the lead gainers in line with a positive trend in equities.
 
In a holiday-shortened last week, Sensex climbed 739.87 points or 0.92 per cent, and the Nifty edged higher by 268 points or 1.10 per cent.
 
From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and Infosys saw an addition in their valuation, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Bajaj Finance faced erosion from their market capitalisation (mcap).
 
 
The valuation of State Bank of India jumped ₹20,445.82 crore to ₹7,63,095.16 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.
 
The mcap of HDFC Bank surged ₹14,083.51 crore to ₹15,28,387.09 crore.

Also Read

Reliance Industries, RIL

Mcap of 6 top valued firms erodes by ₹1.36 trillion, Reliance hit hard

TCS

Mcap of 7 of top-10 valued firms erodes by ₹1.35 trn, TCS biggest laggard

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

Mcap of 6 of 10 most valued firms drops by ₹2.22 trn, RIL biggest laggard

CS Setty

SBI eyes spot among world's top 10 banks by market value in 5 years

Reliance

Mcap of 6 of 10 most valued firms slumps Rs 94,433 cr; TCS, RIL top losers

 
Infosys added ₹9,887.17 crore, taking its valuation to ₹6,01,310.19 crore. The mcap of Bharti Airtel surged ₹8,410.6 crore to ₹10,68,260.92 crore.
 
Reliance Industries' valuation went up by ₹7,848.84 crore to ₹18,59,023.43 crore.
 
However, the mcap of LIC tumbled ₹15,306.5 crore to ₹5,61,881.17 crore.
 
Bajaj Finance faced an erosion of ₹9,601.08 crore to ₹5,35,547.44 crore, while ICICI Bank's valuation declined by ₹6,513.34 crore to ₹10,18,982.35 crore.
 
The mcap of TCS fell by ₹4,558.79 crore to ₹10,93,349.87 crore, and that of Hindustan Unilever dipped by ₹3,630.12 crore to ₹5,83,391.76 crore.
 
Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, LIC and Bajaj Finance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Info Edge

Macro headwinds likely to keep a cautious tab on Info Edge stockpremium

Varun beverages

Varun Beverages' growth hinges on recovery; outlook stays positivepremium

Research analyst

Research analysts fail to keep pace with swelling stock investor basepremium

initial public offerings, IPO

Muted stock market debut for JSW Cement; Regaal Resources booked 159.88x

ONGC, crude oil

Lower crude oil prices point to further downsides for ONGC stockpremium

Topics : mcap sbi HDFC Bank HDFC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

Explore News

Independence Day Speech LIVE Updates<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Reliance Digital India SaleHappy Janmashtami 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayPM Viksit Bharat Rozgar YojanaFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon