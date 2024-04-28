Mcap of 6 most valued firms rises Rs 1.30 trn; SBI, ICICI Bank top gainers

Business Standard
Apr 28 2024

The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 most valued firms increased Rs 1,30,734.57 crore last week, with State Bank of India and ICICI Bank emerging as the biggest gainers in line with an overall positive trend in equities.
Last week, the BSE benchmark advanced 641.83 points or 0.87 per cent.
The valuation of the State Bank of India rallied Rs 45,158.54 crore to Rs 7,15,218.40 crore.
ICICI Bank's market valuation rose Rs 28,726.33 crore to Rs 7,77,750.22 crore.
Bharti Airtel added Rs 20,747.99 crore to Rs 7,51,406.35 crore, and that of ITC jumped Rs 18,914.35 crore to Rs 5,49,265.32 crore.
The market capitalisation (mcap) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) advanced by Rs 9,487.5 crore to Rs 6,24,941.40 crore, and that of Infosys went up by Rs 7,699.86 crore to Rs 5,93,636.31 crore.
However, the mcap of Reliance Industries declined by Rs 26,115.56 crore to Rs 19,64,079.96 crore.
The valuation of HDFC Bank dipped by Rs 16,371.34 crore to Rs 11,46,943.59 crore.
The mcap of Tata Consultancy Services went lower by Rs 5,282.41 crore to Rs 13,79,522.50 crore, and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited diminished by Rs 2,525.81 crore to Rs 5,21,961.70 crore.
Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm from the top-10 pack, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, LIC, Infosys, ITC and Hindustan Unilever.

