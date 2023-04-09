close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Mcap of 8 of top-10 firms climbs Rs 82,169 cr last week; HDFC twins sparkle

Eight of the top 10 valued firms added Rs 82,169.3 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC twins emerging as the biggest winners amid an overall positive trend in equities

Press Trust of India New Delhi
BSE, stock market, sensex

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 11:47 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Eight of the top 10 valued firms added Rs 82,169.3 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC twins emerging as the biggest winners amid an overall positive trend in equities.

Last week, equity markets were closed on Tuesday (April 4) for 'Mahavir Jayanti' and on Friday (April 7) on account of 'Good Friday'.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 841.45 points or 1.42 per cent in the holiday-shortened week.

Of the top 10 valued firms, eight including Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, HDFC and ITC witnessed gains in their market valuation.

From the top-10 pack, the valuation of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 31,553.45 crore to Rs 9,29,752.54 crore. HDFC's market valuation surged Rs 18,877.55 crore to Rs 5,00,878.67 crore.

Bharti Airtel added Rs 9,533.48 crore taking its valuation to Rs 4,27,111.07 crore.

Also Read

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Everything you need to know about the festival

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: History, importance, best wishes to your loved ones

Kirit Parikh panel may recommend price caps to help moderate CNG rates

CNG, piped gas prices to be cut but no clarity on deregulation: Analysts

In line with new govt rules, Reliance re-auctions gas from its KG-D6 block

Macroeconomic data, quarterly results to guide markets next week: Analysts

Public sector non-life insurers doesn't respect CLC orders: GIEAIA

Cement stocks riding high on hopes of higher demand, capex push

Despite market volatility, 25 million demat accounts added in FY23

Ramkrishna Forgings stock zooms 107% on BSE in less than 10 months

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries rallied Rs 6,731.76 crore to Rs 15,83,824.42 crore and that of TCS climbed Rs 5,817.89 crore to Rs 11,78,836.58 crore.

ITC's mcap went up by Rs 4,722.65 crore to Rs 4,81,274.99 crore and that of State Bank of India gained Rs 3,792.96 crore to Rs 4,71,174.89 crore.

Hindustan Unilever added Rs 1,139.56 crore to take its market valuation to Rs 6,02,341.22 crore.

However, the mcap of Infosys declined by Rs 2,323.2 crore to Rs 5,89,966.72 crore and that of ICICI Bank fell by Rs 1,780.62 crore to Rs 6,10,751.98 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to remain the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, HDFC, ITC, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel.

Topics : Markets | HDFC | HDFC Bank | stock markets

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 10:12 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Public sector non-life insurers doesn't respect CLC orders: GIEAIA

Image
2 min read

Gold price falls Rs 110 to Rs 60,870, silver rises Rs 110 to Rs 76,600

Gold
1 min read
Premium

Cement stocks riding high on hopes of higher demand, capex push

A Kolkata-registered company, SMPL owns limestone reserves, a key cement input, in Madhya Pradesh and is planning to come up with a cement unit there
3 min read

Despite market volatility, 25 million demat accounts added in FY23

markets, demat account
3 min read

Ramkrishna Forgings stock zooms 107% on BSE in less than 10 months

bse, bombay stock exchange, stock market, markets
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Gold price falls Rs 110 to Rs 60,870, silver rises Rs 110 to Rs 76,600

Gold
1 min read

Public sector non-life insurers doesn't respect CLC orders: GIEAIA

Image
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon