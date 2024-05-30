Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Jio Financial Services launches 'JioFinance' app in beta version

Key features of the application include instant digital account opening and streamlined bank management with the "Jio Payments Bank Account" feature

Jio financial services

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 7:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jio Financial Services, a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), on Thursday launched its application – “JioFinance” (in beta mode), which will offer a range of financial services and will also offer loans against mutual funds among other services in the future.

The app provides services across digital banking, Unified Payment Interface (UPI) transactions, bill settlements, insurance advisory, and offers a consolidated view of accounts and savings.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Going forward, the company is planning to provide lending solutions, starting with loans against mutual funds.
Key features of the application include instant digital account opening and streamlined bank management with the "Jio Payments Bank Account" feature. The application is being launched in beta version inviting user input, which can be used for the refinement of the app.

“Our end goal is to simplify everything related to finance in a single platform for any user across all demographics, with a comprehensive suite of offerings like lending, investment, insurance, payments, and transactions, and make financial services more transparent, affordable, and intuitive,” a company spokesperson said.

At present, Aditya Birla Capital offers an array of its financial services on its application – Aditya Birla Capital Digital (ABCD) which was launched in April 2024. Similarly, Bajaj Finserv also has the Bajaj Finserv App, which offers customers services across lending and investing options.

Topics : Jio Financial Services Jio network Reliance Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateHindi Journalism DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon