MCX blames trading delay on repeated database issues in clearing system

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) has said the glitch it faced was “caused by repetitive database issues which delayed overnight clearing systems related processes”.
Commencement of trading was delayed on the commodity bourse on Wednesday, preventing order acceptance from brokers. The exchange began trading at 10:15 am, instead of the usual start time of 9:15 am.
“The issue has been examined, and corrective measures have been taken. Trading has been normal since, and trading volume was back to normal over the day,” MCX said in a statement.
Shares of MCX last traded a per cent lower at ₹8,178.
“Additional monitoring has been activated to detect such one-off anomalies. A full assessment is underway, and all required action will be taken,” the bourse added, while expressing “regret [for] the inconvenience caused to our members and investors”.
Experts said the market regulator could impose certain financial disincentives if there are serious lapses, such as a discontinuation lasting for over 75 minutes.
Wednesday’s glitch was not the first such incident at MCX. In February 2024, the exchange experienced a delay of over four hours, which was blamed on slow backend file processing and generation for its members. Several market participants had taken to social media, pointing out the multiple technical glitches at MCX in recent times.