Puravankara shares zoomed 11.2 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹256.9 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company released its Q3 business update.

At 10:10 AM, Puravankara share price was trading 10.8 per cent higher at ₹255 on the BSE. In comparison, the Sensex was up 0.08 per cent at 83,560.3. The stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹6,047.32 crore, with its 52-week high at ₹358.45 per share and 52-week low at ₹205.05.

In Q3, according to the filing, the company expanded its portfolio with ₹13,900 crore gross development value (GDV) in acquisitions in Q3FY26 and 9MFY26. Further, it reported pre-sales of ₹1,414 crore in Q3FY26, marking a 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth. The average price realisation improved by 12 per cent Y-o-Y, while customer collections for the quarter grew by 22 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,140 crore.

ALSO READ | ICICI Pru Life Q3 margins expand despite slow premium growth, say analysts The company’s sales value in Q3FY26 was at ₹1,414 crore, as compared to ₹1,209 crore a year ago, up 17 per cent. Its collections grew 22 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,140 crore, as compared to ₹937 crore a year ago. Sales area also grew 4 per cent Y-o-Y to 1.49 msft from 1.43 msft a year ago.

The company’s average realisation stood at ₹9,500 per sft, up 12 per cent Y-o-Y, from ₹8,452 per sft.

During the quarter, Puravankara handed over 1.23 msft, delivering 1,116 homes, bringing the cumulative handover for 9MFY26 to 2.58 msft (2,446 homes).

ALSO READ | 5paisa Capital shares slip 6% on posting Q3 results; check details here In Q3FY26, we continued the growth momentum, driven substantially by sustenance sales. This performance underscores the continued trust of our customers and the strength of our brand across markets,” said Ashish Puravankara, managing director, Puravankara.

In Q3 FY26, Puravankara launched Purva Silversky at Hebbagodi Village, Attibele Hobli, Anekal Taluk, Bengaluru, with a total saleable area of 7,73,111 sq ft. The project comprises 356 homes across 3, 4 and 5 BHK configurations. During 9M FY26, the total saleable area launched stood at 2.83 msft, including 2.05 msft from new phase launches.

As of September 30, 2025, Puravankara has completed 93 projects totalling 55 million sq ft across nine cities—Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, and Goa. The company's total land bank is 32 msft, and ongoing projects total 34 msft.