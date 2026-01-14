RailTel falls 2.5% after multiple order cancellations; key details inside

RailTel share price today: RailTel Corporation shares were under pressure on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, with the scrip dropping nearly 2.5 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹331.80 per share.

Around 10:30 AM, RailTel share price was trading 1.22 per cent at ₹336.10 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.23 per cent lower at 83,435.40 levels.

Why did RailTel share price fall today?

Shares of RailTel Corporation declined today after the Bihar Education Project Council cancelled multiple large orders previously awarded to the company.

In an exchange filing, RailTel said the Bihar Education Project Council had cancelled an order worth about ₹89.92 crore for the supply of teaching and learning material for Classes I to V in government schools across Bihar. The order had earlier been awarded through a letter of acceptance (LoA).

Separately, the council also cancelled two major smart classroom projects. These included an order worth around ₹262.14 crore for the procurement, supply and installation of smart classrooms in government middle schools, and another order valued at about ₹257.50 crore for smart classrooms in government secondary and senior secondary schools in the state.

RailTel said the cancellations were due to ‘unavoidable reasons,’ as communicated by the customer.

The combined value of the cancelled orders stood at over ₹600 crore, weighing on investor sentiment and dragging the stock lower in trade.

RailTel Corporation of India, incorporated in 2000 as a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, plays a key role in modernising India’s railway communication infrastructure and expanding broadband connectivity nationwide.

The company provides broadband services across urban and rural areas and delivers mission-critical communication solutions, including video surveillance, e-office services and data networks. It also offers public Wi-Fi and on-demand content services at major railway stations, while undertaking network modernisation to support train operations and railway administration.

RailTel has been a key implementation partner in several large government initiatives such as BharatNet, the National Knowledge Network and optical fibre connectivity projects in the North-East. The company was created through the Railway Budget 2000 to leverage Indian Railways’ telecom assets and right of way, in line with the National Telecom Policy of 1999.