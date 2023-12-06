Sensex (0.63%)
69296.14 + 431.02
Nifty (0.81%)
20855.10 + 168.30
Nifty Midcap (0.47%)
44122.90 + 204.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.27%)
6716.50 + 18.00
Nifty Bank (1.25%)
47012.25 + 580.85
Heatmap

Minor pullback in Nifty IT; range-bound movement in Nifty Auto likely

The optimal trading strategy for risk-tolerant traders involves selling Nifty IT either at the current levels or on upward movements, suggests Ravi Nathani

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis
Web Exclusive

Ravi Nathani Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 06:58 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nifty IT Index: Balancing Risk and Reward in an Uptrend
The current market price for the Nifty IT Index is 32,479.15, and the near-term trend is upward. Despite the prevailing bullish sentiment, a minor pullback is anticipated.

Implementing a strict stop loss at 32,900 on a closing basis, the optimal trading strategy for risk-tolerant traders involves selling either at the current market price or on upward movements.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The target or support levels are expected at 31,975, 31,700 and 31,425. For traders who prefer a more conservative approach, it is advisable to wait for a slight correction within the uptrend.

The recommended strategy for safe traders is to purchase the index and its constituents near the above-mentioned support levels. This patient approach allows for entry at more favorable prices, aligning with the overall upward trend in the Nifty IT Index.

By tailoring their strategies to their risk tolerance, traders can navigate the market effectively, capitalizing on potential upward movements while managing risks associated with short-term corrections.

Nifty Auto Index: Navigating Consolidation with a Bearish Bias

The current market price for the Nifty Auto Index is 17,792.10 and the short-term trend is bullish on charts. However, in the near term, the index is consolidating, indicating a range-bound movement.

The consolidation phase suggests that while the index experienced a sharp rally in the short term, it is now undergoing a consolidation with a negative bias.

For traders, the recommended strategy is to sell on upward movements or at the current market price, implementing a strict stop loss if the index closes above 17,900.

The consolidation range is expected to be between 17,900 and 17,700. A decisive close above or below this range would serve as a trigger, determining the potential direction of the market.

Given the prevailing overbought conditions indicated by technical indicators like RSI and Stochastic, there's a higher likelihood of the index breaking lower. Support on charts is anticipated around 17,100 and 16,850.

Also Read

Nifty Pharma, Nifty Auto: Check these key levels for your trading strategy

Nifty Auto eyes fresh selling below this level; Buy Nifty IT near support

Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma: 'Sell on rise' as charts suggest likely pullback

Nifty Financial, Nifty Private Bank: Trading strategy for near-term decline

Buy Nifty PSU Bank at this support; Nifty FMCG strategy eyed in this range

Nifty resistance at 21,193; LIC, India Cement top buy calls by Vinay Rajani

Promoter entity of Sapphire Foods India divests 4.2% stake worth Rs 378 cr

Surging gold prices prompt Indians to recycle jewellery for weddings

Sebi removes NSDL IPO from abeyance; Oil drops close to July low

Fed cut expectations 'overdone,' volatility to jump in 2024: BlackRock


Hence, the most prudent trading approach for near-term traders is to sell on upward movements or book profits at the current market price.

This strategy aligns with the observed consolidation pattern and negative bias, allowing traders to navigate the market effectively and manage risks associated with the ongoing consolidation.

Disclaimer: Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. He does not hold any positions in the Indices mentioned above and this is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. It should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell such securities.
Topics : Stock Market technical calls Nifty IT Nifty Auto Market technicals technical analysis

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 06:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon