Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 10:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / MOIL records best-ever production in Q3FY26, stock gains 5%; details inside

MOIL records best-ever production in Q3FY26, stock gains 5%; details inside

The rise in the company's share price followed its announcement that it had achieved its best-ever production performance in FY 2025-26 (Apr-Dec)

MOIL share price

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

MOIL share price: Shares of manganese ore producer MOIL were ruling higher on the bourses on Tuesday after the company announced that it has achieved its best-ever production figures for both the third quarter and the first nine months of the financial year FY 2025-26 (Apr-Dec).
 
Following the announcement, the company’s shares climbed as much as 4.70 per cent to ₹384.8 per share on the NSE during intraday trade on Tuesday, January 6. However, despite the sharp uptick, the stock remains nearly 5 per cent below its 52-week high of ₹405.6 per share, which it touched on last year on June 10 on the NSE. 
 
Although the stock pared some of its gains later in the session, buying interest persisted. At 09:39 AM, the MOIL shares were trading at ₹374.25 per share on the NSE, up 1.84 per cent from the previous close of ₹367.50. The benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading at 26,213, down 37 points or 0.14 per cent.  FOLLOW LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE 
A combined total of nearly 1.2 million equity shares of MOIL, estimated to be worth about ₹47 crore, had changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far during the day. The company’s market capitalization stood at ₹7,620.52 crore.

MOIL announces business update

The northward movement in the company’s share price followed its announcement that it had achieved its best-ever production performance in FY 2025-26 (Apr-Dec), with record figures for both the third quarter and the first nine months of the financial year.
 
According to the exchange filing submitted by the company, during Q3 of FY 2025-26, MOIL achieved a record manganese ore production of 4.77 lakh tonnes, registering a growth of about 3.7 per cent over the corresponding period last year (CPLY). This, MOIL said, is the highest-ever production achieved by the company in any third quarter since its inception.  ALSO READ | Tata Motors PV shares drops 4% as JLR Q3 sales dip on cyber incident 
"Further strengthening this growth momentum, MOIL has also recorded its best-ever nine-month production of 14.21 lakh tonnes, which is higher by about 6.8 per cent compared to CPLY. The sustained improvement in production performance is a result of focused mine planning, operational discipline, enhanced mechanization, and the dedicated efforts of MOIL’s workforce across all operating units," said MOIL in its regulatory filing.

More From This Section

Stock market LIVE updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off day's low, Nifty above 26,250; Oil & Gas shares drag; Metals, IT rise

Bajaj Auto share price today

Emkay Global upgrades Bajaj Auto to 'Buy' on EV momentum, export recovery

Automakers, car makers, cars, automobile manufacturers, auto industry

Emkay names TVS Motor, Ather, Maruti as preferred auto plays; here's why

Stocks to Watch, January 6, 2026

Stocks to Watch today, Jan 6: Axis Bank, Swiggy, Trent, IndusInd Bank, HPCL

FMCG

FMCG Q3 growth dull; recovery amid tailwinds key for valuations: Analysts

Topics : MOIL Buzzing stocks share market Stock movemnet Share price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYajur Fibres IPOIMD Weather Forecast TodayUN Debate on US Venezuela AttackIsrael Lebanon AttackGold and Silver Price TodayAutism Myths and FactsEmmvee Photovoltaic Stock RatingEmkay Auto Stocks Picks
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon