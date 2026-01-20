More gains for Hindustan Zinc dependent on volume, LME price trajectory

Mined metal production for Q3 was 270 kilotonnes (kt) (247 kt in Q2), up 9 per cent quarter-on-quarter. Adjusted net profit came in at Rs 3,890 crore, up 47 per cent quarter-on-quarter. The zinc cost of production (excluding royalty) dropped to $940 per tonne from $994 per tonne in Q2 FY26 due to lower power costs.

The numbers beat consensus. HZL guided for a cost of production of $950–1,000 per tonne for zinc, while maintaining volume guidance for FY26 for refined and mined metal and silver. Management plans to hedge 10–20 per cent of annual production. Growth capital expenditure guidance has been revised up to $300 million, while maintenance capex guidance is maintained at $400 million for FY26.

HZL is building renewable capacity rapidly. Renewable energy (RE) contributes 20 per cent of current power requirements, and HZL is targeting RE usage of 35–40 per cent in FY27 and 70 per cent by FY28, leading to sustained cost savings of around Rs 250–300 crore per annum.

The company plans to hedge 10–20 per cent of its annual volumes going ahead. This would help protect margins, given that prices can be volatile. In Q3, HZL hedged 47 kt of zinc and 55 tonnes of silver, and it plans to hedge a similar amount to maintain stable margins. HZL is also focused on raising lead and silver recovery by debottlenecking lead production facilities, which will increase silver yield.

The FY26 volume guidance for mined metals is 1,125 kt (plus or minus 10 kt), for refined metals is 1,075 ktpa (plus or minus 10 ktpa), and for silver is 680 tonnes per annum (plus or minus 10 tonnes). HZL sees Q4 FY26 as very strong in terms of volume, since all shutdowns are cleared and debottlenecking is completed. Silver production should be above 200 tonnes in Q4 FY26.

In 9M FY26, revenue grew 9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 27,300 crore, while operating profit and net profit rose 14 per cent and 18 per cent year-on-year to Rs 14,400 crore and Rs 8,800 crore, respectively. The zinc cost of production (excluding royalty) stood at $980 per tonne (down 9 per cent year-on-year) in 9M FY26, with costs dropping sharply to $940 in Q3 from $994 in Q2.

Refined metal production stood at 270 kt (up 4 per cent year-on-year and up 9 per cent quarter-on-quarter) in Q3 FY26, with the commissioning of Chanderiya and Dariba debottlenecking projects, along with the ramp-up of the 160 kt per annum roaster at Debari. Refined zinc production was 221 kt (up 8 per cent year-on-year and up 10 per cent quarter-on-quarter), while refined lead production stood at 49 kt (down 11 per cent year-on-year and up 9 per cent quarter-on-quarter) due to lower pyroplant availability. Saleable silver production declined 1 per cent year-on-year and increased 10 per cent quarter-on-quarter to 158 tonnes, as this correlates with lead production.

In 9M FY26, refined zinc output was 624 kt (up 2 per cent year-on-year), while refined lead was at 142 kt (down 16 per cent year-on-year), and saleable silver output declined 12 per cent year-on-year to 451 tonnes.

HZL is well placed with high-grade captive mines that guarantee supply for decades. It has 100 per cent captive power capacity, and increasing RE usage will drive costs down further. Revenue has diversified, with upside coming from the bull run in silver. Currently, LME zinc and silver prices are at record levels, implying earnings upgrades. The balance sheet is strong, with net cash of Rs 330 crore.