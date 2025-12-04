Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 01:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Mphasis up 2% on innovation program update; PL Capital upgrades to 'Buy'

Mphasis up 2% on innovation program update; PL Capital upgrades to 'Buy'

Domestic brokerage PL Capital has upgraded its rating on Mphasis shares to 'Buy' from 'Accumulate', with a revised target price of ₹3,310 per share

Mphasis share price

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Shares of AI-led, platform-driven technology solutions provider Mphasis were trading higher on Thursday, December 3, after the company announced that under its Sparkle Innovation Program, it is collaborating with startups, academic institutions, and research partners to rapidly co-innovate and scale transformative solutions for enterprise clients. 
 
Following the announcement, the IT company’s stock price rose 2.52 per cent to ₹2,933.10 during intraday trade.
 
Through this program, Mphasis has been actively engaging with Nasscom’s InnoTrek participants, particularly US-based startups, offering mentorship, enterprise solution guidance, and customer access. In the 2025 edition, the company partnered with five standout startups from the InnoTrek cohort — Edgeable AI, Perpetuuiti Technosoft, QuoQo, and SuperBryn AI — helping them refine their offerings and connect with enterprise clients globally, according to a company statement.
 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

 
“At Mphasis, we develop our solutions in-house while actively seeking innovative partnerships, particularly with startups that address region-specific challenges. In a world where speed and agility are crucial, this dual approach enables us to deliver faster, more effective solutions to our clients. We value our ongoing collaboration with Nasscom on InnoTrek and look forward to engaging with this year’s startup cohort,” said Srikumar Ramanathan, chief solutions officer, Mphasis.
 
The stock continued to attract buying interest on Thursday. At 1:00 PM, Mphasis shares were trading at ₹2,916.20, up 1.93 per cent from the previous close of ₹2,861.00 on the NSE. The benchmark Nifty 50, meanwhile, was trading with marginal gains of 11.55 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 25,997. A combined total of 0.65 million equity shares worth ₹192 crore had changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far during the day.

Also Read

Best Agrolife share price

Best Agrolife shares jump 7% as board approves stock split and bonus issue

Meesho IPO

Meesho IPO booked 3x on strong demand; should you bid too? Analysts weigh

Adani group, adani enterprises

Here's why Adani Enterprises share price rose 2% in trade on December 4

Petronet LNG share price

Petronet LNG shares rise 4% on 15-year contract with ONGC; check details

JSW Steel, JSW

JSW Steel JV with JFE to unlock value, help deleveraging, say analysts

PL Capital upgrades to 'Buy'

Domestic brokerage PL Capital has upgraded its rating on Mphasis shares to ‘Buy’ from ‘Accumulate’, with a revised target price of ₹3,310 per share, up from ₹2,950, citing steady and consistent performance driven by an elevated deal TCV and robust conversion. The brokerage noted that the deal funnel appears encouraging for both BFS (+45 per cent Y-o-Y) and non-BFS (+139 per cent Y-o-Y) in Q2FY26.
 
PL Capital estimates USD revenue CAGR of 9.8 per cent and INR earnings CAGR of 15.2 per cent for FY26-28E. “The stock is currently trading at 25x and 21x its FY27E and FY28E earnings, respectively. We assign a PE multiple of 27x to Sep’27E earnings to arrive at a target price of ₹3,310 and upgrade to ‘BUY’,” the brokerage said in its report.
 
The brokerage also highlighted that the pain within the Logistics & Transportation (L&T) vertical has subsided, and performance is expected to see a progressive turnaround through H2FY26 and FY27, driven by focused investment in potential accounts. “Ex-L&T, USD revenue grew by 15.7 per cent Y-o-Y in H1FY26, during which L&T saw a ~55 per cent Y-o-Y decline. Ex-L&T, USD revenue reported a CQGR of 3.5 per cent and 2.5 per cent over the past four and eight quarters, respectively, which is encouraging considering the current volatile environment,” PL Capital said. 
(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the brokerage in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)
   

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE, December 4, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex flat; Nifty tests 26,000; IT, realty shares gain; MidCap shines

Nifty IT Index April 2025 performance, IT sector underperformance India, TCS Infosys Wipro HCL Tech share fall, Nifty 50 vs Nifty IT Index, IT sector weightage in Nifty 50, lowest IT index weight in 17 years, Indian IT stocks post-Covid decline, IT s

Nifty IT index hits over 4-month high; rallies 9% in one month

Pine Labs share price

Pine Labs rises 3% on posting Q2 result; Emkay maintains 'Reduce' rating

Marc Faber

Investors unlikely to make much money in India next year: Marc Faber

Vedanta

Vedanta rallies 10% in 8 days, hits new high; what's driving metal stock?

Topics : Mphasis Buzzing stocks Stock movemnet Share price Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation NewsVladimir Putin India VisitManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon