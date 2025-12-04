Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Best Agrolife shares jump 7% as board approves stock split and bonus issue

Best Agrolife shares jump 7% as board approves stock split and bonus issue

Best Agrolife's board approved stock split of one equity share of face value of ₹10 each into 10 equity shares of face value of ₹1 each

Best Agrolife share price

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

Best Agrolife shares have jumped 6.9 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹416 per share. The buying interest came after the company announced a stock split and a bonus issue.
 
At 12:23 PM, Best Agrolife share price was trading 2.8 per cent higher at ₹400.15 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.09 per cent at 85,183.48.
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹946.14 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹670, and its 52-week low was at ₹244.55.  
 
The company’s board, on December 3, 2025, after market hours, approved the following matters: 
 

  • Stock split of one equity share of face value of ₹10 each into 10 equity shares of face value of ₹1 each, held by shareholders of the company as on the record date. 
  • Issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 7:2, i.e., one bonus equity share of ₹1 each for every two equity shares held by the shareholders of the company as on the record date. 
A stock split is a corporate action where a company divides its existing shares into multiple shares. While the number of shares increases, the total market value of the company remains the same, and thus the value of each individual share decreases proportionally. 
A bonus issue, also known as a scrip issue or capitalisation issue, is when a company distributes additional shares to its existing shareholders free of charge, based on the number of shares they already own.

The record date is a specific date set by a company to determine which shareholders are eligible to receive certain benefits or participate in corporate actions.
 
Best Agrolife Ltd., established in 1992, is a prominent player in the agrochemical sector, serving both Indian and international markets with its specialised product offerings. As a research-driven organisation, the company is dedicated to providing high-quality, innovative, and effective solutions for crop protection and food safety to farmers globally.
 
Best Agrolife offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, including Technicals, Intermediates, and novel Formulations. These encompass a wide range of agrochemicals such as Insecticides, Herbicides, Fungicides, Plant-Growth Regulators, and Public Health Products. The company's team focuses on developing efficient agro-solutions by closely monitoring market trends, understanding client requirements, and exceeding expectations. Best Agrolife's products are known for being well-researched, economically priced, and easily accessible across India, with an expanding global footprint.

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

