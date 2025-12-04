Best Agrolife shares jump 7% as board approves stock split and bonus issue

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Best Agrolife shares have jumped 6.9 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹416 per share. The buying interest came after the company announced a stock split and a bonus issue.
At 12:23 PM, Best Agrolife share price was trading 2.8 per cent higher at ₹400.15 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.09 per cent at 85,183.48.
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹946.14 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹670, and its 52-week low was at ₹244.55.
The company’s board, on December 3, 2025, after market hours, approved the following matters:
- Stock split of one equity share of face value of ₹10 each into 10 equity shares of face value of ₹1 each, held by shareholders of the company as on the record date.
- Issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 7:2, i.e., one bonus equity share of ₹1 each for every two equity shares held by the shareholders of the company as on the record date.
A bonus issue, also known as a scrip issue or capitalisation issue, is when a company distributes additional shares to its existing shareholders free of charge, based on the number of shares they already own.
The record date is a specific date set by a company to determine which shareholders are eligible to receive certain benefits or participate in corporate actions.
Best Agrolife Ltd., established in 1992, is a prominent player in the agrochemical sector, serving both Indian and international markets with its specialised product offerings. As a research-driven organisation, the company is dedicated to providing high-quality, innovative, and effective solutions for crop protection and food safety to farmers globally.
Best Agrolife offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, including Technicals, Intermediates, and novel Formulations. These encompass a wide range of agrochemicals such as Insecticides, Herbicides, Fungicides, Plant-Growth Regulators, and Public Health Products. The company's team focuses on developing efficient agro-solutions by closely monitoring market trends, understanding client requirements, and exceeding expectations. Best Agrolife's products are known for being well-researched, economically priced, and easily accessible across India, with an expanding global footprint.