Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Here's why Adani Enterprises share price rose 2% in trade on December 4

Here's why Adani Enterprises share price rose 2% in trade on December 4

Adani Enterprises informed the exchanges that AdaniConneX Private Limited, a joint venture of the company, has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) namely 'AdaniConneX Hyderabad Three Limited'

Adani group, adani enterprises

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Enterprises shares were trading higher on the bourses after the company announced that its joint venture, AdaniConneX, has incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary to carry out the business of construction, development, and operation of data centers.
 
Following the news, the company's stock price rose 1.91 per cent to ₹2,231.70 during intraday trade.
 
Though the stock price has moderated, the counter continued to attract buying interest on Thursday. At 11:17 AM, Adani Enterprises shares were trading at ₹2,219, up 1.33 per cent from the previous close of ₹2,189.80 on the NSE. The benchmark Nifty 50 was up 31.95 points or 0.12 per cent at 26,237. A combined total of 0.7 million equity shares of the company worth ₹154 crore had changed hands on the NSE and BSE by midday.
 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

 
Adani Enterprises shares have a 52-week range of ₹1,970.90–₹2,408.70 per share on the NSE. As of December 4, the company's market capitalisation stood at ₹2,87,337.45 crore on the NSE.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Adani Enterprises expands data center footprint

Adani Enterprises informed the exchanges that AdaniConneX Private Limited, a joint venture of the company, has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) namely “AdaniConneX Hyderabad Three Limited” with a subscribed capital of ₹1,00,000, divided into 10,000 equity shares of ₹10 each.

Also Read

Meesho IPO

Meesho IPO booked 3x on strong demand; should you bid too? Analysts weigh

Petronet LNG share price

Petronet LNG shares rise 4% on 15-year contract with ONGC; check details

JSW Steel, JSW

JSW Steel JV with JFE to unlock value, help deleveraging, say analysts

Pine Labs share price

Pine Labs rises 3% on posting Q2 result; Emkay maintains 'Reduce' rating

Vedanta

Vedanta rallies 10% in 8 days, hits new high; what's driving metal stock?

 
AdaniConneX Hyderabad Three Limited has been incorporated to carry out the business of construction, development, and operation of data centers.
 
"We inform that AdaniConneX Private Limited (ACX), a joint venture of the company, has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) namely ‘AdaniConneX Hyderabad Three Limited’ in India on December 3, 2025," Adani Enterprises said in an exchange filing on the NSE.
 
According to the filing, Adani Enterprises, through ACX, indirectly holds 50 per cent of the share capital of ACXHTL.
 
Earlier, on December 2, Adani Enterprises had announced that Astraan Defence Limited (“ADL”), a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of the company, allotted 10,09,40,000 equity shares (representing 49 per cent of ADL’s share capital) to MSM Group S. R. O (“JV Partner”) at ADL’s board meeting held on December 2, 2025. Consequently, the shareholding of Agneya Systems Limited (the immediate holding company of ADL and a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of the company) in ADL has diluted from 100 per cent to 51 per cent.
 
Additionally, Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, completed the divestment of a 25 per cent stake in its subsidiary World Plate Collective Cuisines Limited (WPCCL) in favor of AJ Holding Limited. Consequent to the completion of the above transaction, AAHL and AJ Holding shall hold equity shares of WPCCL in the ratio of 75:25, the company said in the exchange filing.
 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates today

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts; Nifty holds 26,000; IT, realty shares gain; MidCap shines

Marc Faber

Investors unlikely to make much money in India next year: Marc Faber

DIC India share price

DIC India shares gain 5% after Karnataka GST authorities slash penalty

Nectar Lifesciences share

Nectar Lifesciences jumps 18% on fixing buyback record date; details here

markets, global markets, stocks

This $48.7 billion in AUM fund manager bets on Indian equities for 2026

Topics : Adani Enterprises Buzzing stocks Share price stock market trading Markets Stock movemnet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsVladimir Putin India VisitManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon