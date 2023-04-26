Multi Commodity Exchange shares tumble nearly 8% after CTO steps down



The firm’s scrip tanked 7.77 per cent to Rs 1,372.1 apiece on the NSE. On the BSE, it plunged 7.71 per cent to Rs 1,373 per piece.

Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) tumbled nearly 8 per cent in the mid-session trade on Wednesday after its Chief Technology Officer Shashank Sathe resigned from the company.



In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, MCX said that Shashank Sathe has tendered his resignation from the post of Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the company on account of personal reasons and for better prospects.

In the mid-session trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading at 63.36 points or 0.11 per cent higher at 60,194.07 points.

In the interim, Dr N Rajendran, Chief Digital Officer of the company has been advised to look after the portfolio of the CTO, the commodity exchange added.

Also Read Note in circulation rise 8% annually to Rs 32 trillion: Finance Minister Tesla continues to dominate US EV market with a share of over 50% Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts Multi Commodity Exchange of India launches online platform for arbitration Stay selective on defensives amid current market volatility: Analysts Top 25 tech firms' valuation grows $2.4 trillion in 2023, shows report Benchmark indices rise for third day amid buying in index majors Sebi bars three individuals for spreading stock tips through Telegram Volume driven strategy could sustain growth for Nestle, say analysts NSE Indices tweaks methodology before RIL-Jio Financial demerger