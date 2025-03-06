Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 10:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NAPS Global India IPO ends today; subscription lags at 42%, GMP holds flat

NAPS Global India IPO ends today; subscription lags at 42%, GMP holds flat

NAPS Global India IPO has received a muted response from investors so far, with the subscription reaching nearly 42 per cent by the end of the second day of subscription, March 5, 2025

ipo

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

NAPS Global India IPO Day 3 update: The public subscription window to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of wholesale importer of textiles NAPS Global India, which opened on March 4, 2025, is set to conclude today, Thursday, March 6, 2025. The SME offering, which is an entirely fresh issue of 1.32 million equity shares, is available at Rs 90 per share, with a lot size of 1,600 shares.
 
NAPS Global India IPO has received a muted response from investors so far, with the subscription reaching nearly 42 per cent by the end of the second day of subscription, March 5, 2025.
 
 
Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares and in multiples thereof. To bid for the public offering, a retail investor would require a minimum of Rs 1,44,000 to bid for one lot of 1,600 shares. A high net-worth individual (HNI), on the other hand, would require a minimum of Rs 2,88,000 for a minimum of 2 lots, or 2,400 shares.
 
Meanwhile, the unlisted shares of NAPS Global India were trading flat at around Rs 90 per share in the grey market ahead of the opening of the public offering, according to sources tracking unofficial markets. Thus, the NAPS Global India IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) remains nil on Thursday.
 
As the subscription window to bid for the NAPS Global India IPO closes today, the basis of allotment of the company's shares is expected to be finalized on Friday, March 7, 2025. Successful allottees will receive the shares into their demat accounts tentatively by Monday, March 10, 2025.

NAPS Global India shares are slated to list on the BSE SME platform on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.
 
For the public offering, Cameo Corporate Services serves as the registrar, while Aryaman Financial Services acts as the sole book-running lead manager.
 
NAPS Global India intends to utilise the proceeds from the public offering to fund the working capital requirements of the company. The company also intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.
 
NAPS Global India is a wholesale textile importer that supplies fabrics and garments, including cotton, velvet, and knitted materials. The company has a pan-India presence and a global supplier network in China and Hong Kong. NAPS Global procures and supplies fabrics to garment manufacturers in India, operating primarily on a business-to-business model. The company's product range includes home textile products.
 

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

