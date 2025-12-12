Friday, December 12, 2025 | 10:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Astra Microwave rises 2% on bagging this deal from IMD; key details here

Astra Microwave rises 2% on bagging this deal from IMD; key details here

Astra Microwave share price today

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

Astra Microwave share price today: Astra Microwave shares were in demand on Friday, December 12, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 2.11 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹921.75 per share.
 
Around 10:50 AM, Astra Microwave share price was trading 1.64 per cent higher at ₹917.50 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.25 per cent higher at 85,033.88 levels.
 

Why did Astra Microwave share rise today?

 
Astra Microwave shares rose after the company announced a new order worth ₹171.38 crore for six (6) Klystron-based S-band polarimetric Doppler weather radars, along with associated systems such as AWS and disdrometers. 
 
 
The order includes a three-year warranty and a seven-year Comprehensive Annual Maintenance Contract (CAMC).
 
In an exchange filing, Astra Microwave said, “This is to inform you that our Company, Astra Microwave Products Ltd has received an order for procurement of 06 (Six) Nos. of Klystron-based S-band Polarimetric Doppler Weather Radars (DWRs) along with associated systems including AWS and Disdrometers with 3 years warranty followed by 7 years CAMC for a total consideration of ₹171.38 crore inclusive of all applicable taxes and GST.”

Astra Microwave Q2 results 

 
The company’s revenue from operations fell 6.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 215 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2026 (Q2FY26), from 230 crore a year ago (Q2FY25).
 
Profit after tax (PAT) dropped 5.9 per cent Y-o-Y to 24 crore in Q2FY26, as against 25 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
 
At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) dropped 2.8 per cent Y-o-Y to 48 crore in Q2FY26, as against 49 crore in Q2FY25.
 
Ebitda margin, meanwhile, expanded to 22.3 per cent in the Q2FY26, from 21.4 per cent in Q2FY25.
 
Astra Microwave Products Ltd (AMPL) is a leading Indian developer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave sub-systems for the Defence, Space, Meteorology and Telecom sectors. 
 
Established in 1991, the company delivers indigenous, end-to-end solutions for radar, electronic warfare and satellite communication systems, and recently secured a significant IMD contract for S-band Doppler weather radars. 
 
Its core offerings span radar electronics such as T/R modules, power amplifiers and digital receivers; electronic warfare and RWR subsystems; strategic electronics including guidance units and transponders; and critical RF modules for major space missions like NISAR. In meteorology, AMPL supplies Doppler weather radar systems to the IMD. 
 
The company is known for its strong R&D capability, deep engineering expertise, focus on indigenisation and full-cycle delivery from concept and design through development and production.

