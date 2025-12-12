Friday, December 12, 2025 | 11:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Larsen & Toubro gains 3%, nears record high; why infra stock in focus?

Larsen & Toubro gains 3%, nears record high; why infra stock in focus?

L&T anticipates healthy revenue growth and a significant increase in order inflow, indicating a promising performance in the future.

Larsen & Toubro, L&T

Larsen & Toubro, L&T

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share price today

 
Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rallied 3 per cent to ₹4,109 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade. The stock price of the civil construction major was quoting close to its record high of ₹4,139 touched on November 27, 2025.
 
Thus far in the calendar year 2025, L&T stock has outperformed the market by surging 12 per cent as against 8.4 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

Why is L&T stock in focus on Friday?

 
L&T is India’s largest engineering & construction (E&C) company, with interest in Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. L&T primarily operates in infrastructure, heavy engineering, defence engineering, power, hydrocarbon, services business segments.
 
 
Infrastructure segment contributes 45 per cent of consolidated revenue followed by services (26 per cent), energy projects (20 per cent) and international markets (46 per cent of backlog from international markets).
 
India's economic outlook continues to remain optimistic. The domestic conditions are favourable with GDP growth for FY '26 projected between 6.5 per cent and 7 per cent, largely driven by retail consumption, resilient services sector and steady capex. The new private sector capital expenditure plans are also being driven by increased investments in Manufacturing, Renewables, Real Estate, Digital Infrastructure and Power Generation projects, even as the public infrastructure continues at a steady pace.  ALSO READ | Allied Blenders gets new 'Buy' from JM Financial; 19% upside seen for stock 

Also Read

Allied Blenders & Distillers share price

Allied Blenders gets new 'Buy' from JM Financial; 19% upside seen for stock

Dynacons Systems & Solutions share

Dynacons Systems jumps 10% on securing ₹75-crore order from J&K Bank

Lloyds Engineering Works share

Lloyds Engineering Works rises 3% on incorporating new defence unit

Vodafone Idea (Vi)

Vodafone Idea stock rallies 5%; hits 52-week high on heavy volumes

Auto index is set to outrun BSE Sensex for the fourth straight calendar year.

Auto shares in demand; TVS Motor, Maruti Suzuki zoom up to 54% in CY2025

Order prospects for remaining H2FY26E stands at ₹10.4 trillion, up 29 per cent year-on-year (YoY) (vs ₹8.1 trillion same period last year), of which Infra is ₹6.5 trillion (₹5.42 trillion) and energy projects is ₹2.93 trillion (₹2.25 trillion). Domestic prospects constitute 49 per cent of total order prospects.
 
According to reports, Goldman Sachs has upgraded L&T stock to "BUY" from its earlier recommendation of "NEUTRAL". It also raised its price target on the stock to ₹5,000 from ₹3,730 earlier. The brokerage firm believes that L&T is poised for growth in the defence, green hydrogen and the nuclear power market, CNBC TV18 reported.
 
Securing order inflows over and above the guidance range speaks of the diversity of the company’s operations. Analysts at ICICI Securities believe given the backlog growth and pick up in execution there remains a strong revenue growth over the medium term. With continued focus on improvement of overall return ratios and aspiration of 18 per cent ROE by 2026E looks probable. The brokerage firm maintains BUY rating with target of ₹5020 (SoTP based).  ALSO READ | Lloyds Engineering Works rises 3% on incorporating new defence unit 
L&T anticipates healthy revenue growth and a significant increase in order inflow, indicating a promising performance in the future. Furthermore, its healthy order book is expected to drive strong performance in the upcoming quarters. 
 
The government's continued investment in infrastructure and the manufacturing sector is likely to provide substantial growth opportunities for the company, bolstering its prospects for sustained success. Recent strategic MoUs and partnerships in the company's renewables, green energy, defense, and semiconductor businesses have laid a strong foundation for future growth, positioning the company for long-term success, said brokerage firm Geojit Investments.  ===================  Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised. 
 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE, December 12, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 200 pts, Nifty near 26k; SMIDs up; metal, realty stocks outperform

Fresh bid boosts NBCC confidence to bag beleaguered Jaypee Infratech

NBCC (India) share price up 2% on securing orders worth ₹289 crore; details

Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency

Rupee hits new low of 90.56/$ on trade deal impasse; near-term pain seen

battery

Analysts see big boom in battery storage; RIL, Waaree among key gainers

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market Highlights: Nifty ends 3-day slide; Sensex up 427 pts; auto, metal rally; SMIDs gain

Topics : The Smart Investor Larsen & Toubro L&T Capital Goods stock market trading Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOMaharashtra Lokyaukta ActDigital Ad FraudAMC Stocks OutlookDelhi Air Quality todayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon