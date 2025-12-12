Friday, December 12, 2025 | 11:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indoco Remedies shares rise 5% on receiving EIR for Patalganga API unit

The stock was in demand after the company received EIR from the USFDA for its API manufacturing facility located at Patalganga

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Indoco Remedies shares gained 4.8 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹251.05 per share. The stock was in demand after the company received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drugs Administration (USFDA). 
 
At 10:15 AM, Indoco Remedies’ share price was trading 1.32 per cent higher at ₹242.55 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.44 per cent at 85,192.63.
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹2,237.47 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹348.6, and its 52-week low was at ₹190.  
 
The company has received the EIR for its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) manufacturing facility located at Patalganga, following a successful Inspection of the said facility from September 15, 2025, to September 19, 2025.
 
 
“We are pleased to have received the EIR from the USFDA for our API manufacturing facility located at Patalganga. This further reinforces our commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality and compliance, delivering trusted healthcare solutions to patients worldwide,” said Aditi Panandikar, managing director, Indoco.   ALSO READ: Here's why Tejas Networks share price rose 7% in trade on December 12

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

