Netweb Technologies down 4% in trade; 3.43 mn shares change hands on NSE

Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 12:43 PM IST

Netweb Technologies India shares slipped 4.4 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹3,014.1 per share amid large trades. At 12:06 PM, Netweb Technologies share price was trading 1.88 per cent lower at ₹3,096.2 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.57 per cent at 83,750.37.
 
On BSE, 0.18 million shares were traded, while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 3.43 million shares changed hands.

Netweb Technologies block deal 

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, about 1.38 million shares or 2.4 per cent equity changed hands on NSE. The buyers and sellers of the transactions were not known. 
 
 
Reports had suggested promoters — Sanjay Lodha, Navin Lodha, Niraj Lodha, and Vivek Lodha — were likely to sell up to a 3 percent stake in Netweb via block deals, with a likely offer size of ₹514.5 crore and a floor price of ₹3,027 per share. 

BSE shareholding pattern suggests, in the December quarter, Sanjay Lodha held 28.3 per cent stake, Navin Lodha 14.15 per cent, Niraj Lodha 14.15 per cent, and Vivek Lodha held 14.15 per cent stake in the company. Total promoter holding stood at 71 per cent. 

Netweb Technologies Q3 results 

The company’s net profit in Q3 more-than-doubled year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹73.31 crore, as compared to ₹29.72 crore a year ago. 
 
The company’s operating income advanced 141 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹804.9 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY26). Its Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 127.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹97.95 crore. 
 
Meanwhile, the Ebitda margin declined by 75 basis points (bps) to 12.2 per cent in the December quarter (Q3FY26), from 12.9 per cent in the same quarter a year ago. 
 
Netweb Technologies saw its artificial intelligence systems segment contributing the most to its total revenue in nine months of the current financial year (9MFY26). The AI Systems segment contributed 48 per cent to its total revenue. Both the high-performance computing systems and private cloud segments contributed 22 per cent. 

