Yatra Online tanks 9% on posting Q3 results; PAT down 17% YoY, Rev up 9%

Yatra Online shares plunged 9.1 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹136.55 per share. At 11:16 AM, Yatra Online’s share price was trading 4.19 per cent lower at ₹144 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.44 per cent at 83,860.9. The stock was under selling pressure after the company reported mixed Q3FY26 results.

The company’s revenue from opeartions came in at ₹256.8 crore, compared to ₹235.3 crore a year ago, up 9 per cent Y-o-Y.

Check Q3 Results today The adjusted Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹24.7 crore, as compared to ₹17.5 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin was at 19 per cent, against 17 per cent a year ago.

What impacted company’s financial in Q3?

PAT: Impact of New Labour Codes – one-time catch-up impact from labour code implementation reduced proft after tax (PAT) by ₹3.8 crore in Q3. This lowered PAT growth from 21 per cent Y-o-Y on proforma basis to reported 17 per cent Y-o-Y for the quarter.

December airline disruptions: Implementation of stricter Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms led to airline operational disruptions. Resulted in elevated cancellations and delays, particularly in early December.

The estimated air TTV impact of ₹48 crore due to the disruption. The timing disproportionately impacted December corporate travel and had a material impact on the MICE business. Over ₹30 crore of MICE revenue slipped to subsequent quarters due to deferred group bookings amid travel uncertainty.

Last-minute cancellations, where advance vendor payments had already been made, led to working capital blockage and higher finance costs during the quarter.

“Looking ahead, the company will remain focused on scaling high-margin segments, deepening technology capabilities, and driving sustainable long-term value for stakeholders,” said Siddhartha Gupta, CIO, Yatra.