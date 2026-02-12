Kirloskar Oil Engines jumps 8% to over 1-year high on strong Q3 results

Kirloskar Oil Engines share price today

Kirloskar Oil Engines share price jumped nearly 8 per cent in Thursday's session and touched the highest level since July, 2024. The scrip increased 7.9 per cent to ₹1,428.70 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As of 11:05 AM, Kirloskar Oil Engines share price was quoting at ₹1,396.70, up 5.44 per cent. In comparison, Nifty was trading 0.4 per cent down at 25,859.65. The counter has seen a trade of 0.34 million shares on NSE so far.

In the last 12 months, Kirloskar Oil Engines share price increased 87.3 per cent, as compared to a 12.22 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.

Why did Kirloskar Oil Engines share price rise today?

Kirloskar Oil Engines share price jumped on Thursday after the company reported net profit growth and highest-ever third-quarter (Q3FY26) sales. The standalone net profit rose 79 per cent on year to ₹102 crore from ₹57 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Meanwhile, the net standalone sales of the company jumped 35 per cent on year and rose to ₹1,371 crore in the December quarter from ₹1,015 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, according to the exchange filing.

Kirloskar Oil Engines has delivered its highest-ever third-quarter sales, reflecting strong momentum across all businesses, said Gauri Kirloskar, managing director. With sustained strength in B28 and positive momentum in the industrial segment, the company is well positioned for the remainder of the current financial year 2026.

Check details of Kirloskar Oil Engines Q3 results B28 is a 28-horsepower, two-cylinder diesel engine.

Dividend Declaration

Kirloskar Oil Engines' board of directors approved ₹2.5 interim dividend per equity share with a face value of ₹2. February 20 is the record date to determine the eligibility of the shareholders.

The interim dividend payment will be made on or before March 12.

Technical view

Kirloskar Oil Engines is a long-term bull scrip, and has been trading above its long-term as well as short-term moving averages in a higher-high and higher-low formation, said Vipin Kumar, assistant vice president, technical and derivatives research, Globe Capital Market.

Going ahead, a decisive close above the ₹1,430 levels will mark a fresh price breakout that will pave the way for the ₹1,500 levels in the short-term and ₹1,850 levels in the medium to long-term. Any dip towards ₹1,250 levels should be taken as a fresh buying opportunity, he added.

Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.