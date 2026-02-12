Avanti Feeds, Apex Frozen Foods shares today

Shares price of Avanti Feeds and Apex Frozen Foods rallied up to 16 per cent, hitting their respective multi-year highs on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade after these companies reported strong earnings for the quarter ended December 2025 (Q3FY26).

Among individual stocks, Apex Frozen Foods zoomed 19 per cent to ₹443.15 on the BSE in intra-day trade. The stock was trading at its highest level since January 2020. It had hit an all-time high of ₹941.40 on December 7, 2017.

Share price of Avanti Feeds hit a new high of ₹1,395.85, as they surged 17 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.41 per cent at 83,892.29 at 10:38 AM.

Thus far in the month of February, the stock price of Avanti Feeds has zoomed 75 per cent, while Apex Frozen Foods 52 per cent.

What’s driving Avanti Feeds, Apex Frozen Foods stock prices on Thursday?

For Q3FY26, Apex Frozen Foods, on Wednesday, reported a net profit of ₹10.09 crore, as against a net loss of ₹22 lakh in Q3FY25, due to lower raw material cost. Revenue from operations grew 14.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at ₹264.28 crore.

Meanwhile, Avanti Feeds posted a 16 per cent YoY jump in its consolidated net profit at ₹163.47 crore in Q3FY26. The healthy net profit growth was despite revenue from operations up a mere single digit 1.3 per cent at ₹1,383.52 crore.

The Avanti group is India's largest shrimp feed manufacturer, with an operating track record of nearly three decades in the shrimp feed industry, and a large geographical presence. The group generates around 79 per cent of its consolidated revenue from the sale of shrimp feed in the domestic market through Avanti Feeds and the remaining 21 per cent from the exports of processed shrimp through Avanti Frozen Foods Private Limited. The company derives 70 per cent–75 per cent of its export revenue from the United States (US). The company has strong and long lasting collaboration with Thai Union, a multi- national company in the Global Seafood Industry.

India-United States trade deal

On February 2, 2026, India and the United States announced a breakthrough trade deal under which the US tariffs on Indian goods will be reduced sharply to 18 per cent from earlier levels as high as 50 per cent.

The tariff dispute dates back to early 2025, when the Trump administration, pursuing a tough trade agenda, launched a series of tariffs under what it called “reciprocal tariff” policies aimed at reducing the US trade deficit with major partners.

Nearly 48 per cent of India’s shrimp exports were directed to the US. Shrimp exports to the US — the traditional anchor market for Indian shrimp — registered muted growth in the past four months due to the 50 per cent reciprocal tariff, along with additional duties in the form of countervailing duty and anti-dumping duty (7.12 per cent together) imposed by the US government.

The US–India trade deal is particularly positive for the export-oriented sectors with meaningful exposure to the US market. Over time, higher order inflows, better capacity utilisation and improved earnings visibility could support sustained growth and valuation re-rating for these sectors, Axis Securities said. The brokerage firm has a positive view on Avanti Feeds.

Meanwhile, in a bid to boost the domestic manufacturing capabilities across traditional and new economy sectors, the government in the Budget 2026-27 have made key changes like a duty-free import provisions for sectors like seafood, footwear and textiles to make Indian exports more competitive.

Meanwhile, Avanti Feeds expects demand for shrimp to continue growing and remain sustainable across both global and domestic markets. Consumption trends remain strong, supported by shrimp's position as a versatile, affordable and widely accepted protein.

Additionally, rising health awareness, expansion of retail and food services channels and increasing preferences for value-added seafood products are further driving demand. These factors collectively reinforce a positive outlook for sustained market growth in the near- and long-term sustainability of the sector, the company said.

India's aquaculture sector is at an inflection point. Backed by the Government's Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), the sector is poised to achieve 22 million MT of seafood production by FY26. With infrastructure expansion, inland fisheries support, and rising domestic seafood consumption, Avanti Feeds is well placed to ride this wave of opportunity, the company said.