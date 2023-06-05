Nifty 50 to face resistance at 18,650; Nifty Bank may slip into downtrend

The index is expected to encounter resistance around the 18,650 level. A close above this level would indicate a potential breakout and could pave the way for new highs, with the next target at 18,888. If the index continues to rally, the subsequent target would be 19,400.



On the lower side, if the index breaks below 18,440 and closes below this level, the next support on the charts is expected around 18,100. Traders should closely monitor these support and resistance levels for making informed trading decisions.



Technical indicators such as Bollinger Bands suggest that support is expected around the 18,100 level. However, the Stochastic and RSI indicators are showing a negative trend. Considering the above analysis, the recommended trading strategy would be to closely watch these support and resistance levels and act accordingly when they are violated.



This approach allows traders to respond to potential breakout or breakdown scenarios. In summary, the Nifty 50 Index is expected to face resistance around 18,650, with a close above this level indicating a potential breakout. On the downside, breaking below 18, 440 could lead to further downside pressure, with support expected around 18,100. Traders are advised to closely monitor these levels and trade accordingly, considering the technical indicators and potential price movements.

18534.10