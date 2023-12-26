Nifty, Bank Nifty enter consolidation phase; Key levels to watch out

Nifty 50 Index: Anticipating Consolidation and Breakout

The Nifty 50 Index, currently at 21,349.40, is exhibiting signs of a near-term consolidation phase, with a projected range between 21,600 on the upper side and 20,940 on the lower side.

This consolidation presents a trading opportunity as a decisive close above or below this range would serve as a trigger, indicating the potential direction of the market. For cautious traders, the recommended strategy is to await a clear breakout from the identified range.

On the other hand, more risk-tolerant traders may explore short-selling near the upper limit of 21,600 and covering positions near the lower limit of 20,940. It's crucial for these traders to implement a strict stop-loss strategy in case of a breakout beyond the established range.

In the event of an upward breakout, the next resistance levels on charts are anticipated around 21,800 and 22,000. Conversely, a breakdown below 20,940 would signal potential support levels at 20,550 and 20,250. Given the recent short-term rally, technical indicators such as RSI, Stochastic, and MACD suggest an overbought position, prompting a prudent approach of booking profits either at the current market price or on upward movements.

In summary, the Nifty 50 Index is poised for a near-term consolidation, and traders are advised to adopt a strategy aligned with their risk tolerance, utilizing the identified range for potential trading opportunities. Monitoring the price action for a decisive breakout or breakdown will be crucial for making informed trading decisions.

Nifty Bank Index: Trading Range and Breakout Anticipation

The Nifty Bank Index, currently at 47,491.85, is exhibiting a range-bound behavior with identified levels between 48,225 on the upper side and 46,775 on the lower side. This range provides a crucial framework for traders, and a decisive close above or below these levels will serve as a trigger, indicating the potential direction of the market.

For strategic trading decisions, it's advisable to await a clear breakout and then take positions based on the direction in which the index has violated the established range. Stochastic indicators are signaling a cautious stance, suggesting that profit-taking might be prudent as underperformance is anticipated in the near term.

On the downside, potential support levels are identified around 45,880, 45,200, and 44,440, providing reference points for traders. Conversely, resistance levels are anticipated around 48,450, 48,650, and 48,900. Traders should closely monitor the price action around these levels for confirmation of a breakout or breakdown.

In summary, the Nifty Bank Index is currently navigating a defined trading range, and traders are advised to exercise patience and wait for a clear trigger before initiating new positions. The identified support and resistance levels offer valuable reference points for implementing trading strategies aligned with the anticipated market direction.

(Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal).



