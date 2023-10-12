Nifty Pharma, Metal: Key levels to watch out on these range-bound indices

Nifty Pharma Index: Range bound on Charts

The Nifty Pharma Index currently finds itself in a range-bound situation, with the index oscillating between 15,450 and 15,000. This kind of market movement often prompts traders to adopt specific strategies based on potential breakouts.

For the risk-takers in the trading community, buying near the lower boundary (15,000) and selling near the upper limit (15,450) becomes a viable approach. These traders thrive on the subtle price fluctuations within the existing range, capitalizing on short-term market movements.

On the flip side, cautious and prudent traders opt for a more patient stance. They await a clear breakout, either above 15,450 or below 15,000, which could indicate a sustained market direction.

Post-breakout, the support is anticipated around 14,664, providing a safety net for trades, while the resistance levels post-breakout are predicted at 15,736 and 16,049.

This range-bound scenario requires traders to stay alert, observing the market dynamics closely. A breakout in either direction could signal a significant market shift. While risk-takers act swiftly within the range, safe traders exercise patience, waiting for a confirmed trend.

In such uncertain times, adaptability and astute observation become traders' most valuable tools, ensuring they navigate the market’s twists and turns with confidence.

Nifty Metal Index: Range bound on Charts

The Nifty Metal Index finds itself in a challenging spot, oscillating between the resistance at 6,900 and the support at 6,600. This scenario paints a clear picture of a range-bound market, where the index is hesitant to embrace either bullish or bearish tendencies.

For the daring risk-takers, selling near the resistance and buying back near support within this range could yield short-term gains. These traders capitalize on the predictable price movements within this boundary, making strategic moves to optimize their profits.

Conversely, cautious traders opt for a patient approach, waiting for a decisive breakout. A close above 6,900 might usher in a bullish phase, with resistance levels anticipated at 7,125 and 7,180.

On the contrary, a close below 6,600 could indicate a bearish turn, with support pegged at 6,385 and 6,310. In this uncertain territory, traders must tread carefully, adapting their strategies to the ever-changing market dynamics. Being attentive to potential breakouts and exercising judicious decision-making will be the key to navigating this range-bound market successfully.

(Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal).




