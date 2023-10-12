close
Sensex (0.60%)
66473.05 + 393.69
Nifty (0.62%)
19811.35 + 121.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.93%)
5934.20 + 54.75
Nifty Midcap (0.50%)
40486.25 + 200.75
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44516.90 + 156.75
Heatmap

Nifty Pharma, Metal: Key levels to watch out on these range-bound indices

According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, Nifty Pharma index is oscillating between 15,450 and 15,000; whereas, the Metal index is moving in a range of 6,900 to 6,600.

stocks, stock call, buy, sell, trading ideas, buy sell ideas
Web Exclusive

Ravi Nathani Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 6:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nifty Pharma Index: Range bound on Charts

The Nifty Pharma Index currently finds itself in a range-bound situation, with the index oscillating between 15,450 and 15,000. This kind of market movement often prompts traders to adopt specific strategies based on potential breakouts.

For the risk-takers in the trading community, buying near the lower boundary (15,000) and selling near the upper limit (15,450) becomes a viable approach. These traders thrive on the subtle price fluctuations within the existing range, capitalizing on short-term market movements.

On the flip side, cautious and prudent traders opt for a more patient stance. They await a clear breakout, either above 15,450 or below 15,000, which could indicate a sustained market direction.

Post-breakout, the support is anticipated around 14,664, providing a safety net for trades, while the resistance levels post-breakout are predicted at 15,736 and 16,049.

This range-bound scenario requires traders to stay alert, observing the market dynamics closely. A breakout in either direction could signal a significant market shift. While risk-takers act swiftly within the range, safe traders exercise patience, waiting for a confirmed trend.

In such uncertain times, adaptability and astute observation become traders' most valuable tools, ensuring they navigate the market’s twists and turns with confidence.

Nifty Metal Index: Range bound on Charts

The Nifty Metal Index finds itself in a challenging spot, oscillating between the resistance at 6,900 and the support at 6,600. This scenario paints a clear picture of a range-bound market, where the index is hesitant to embrace either bullish or bearish tendencies.

For the daring risk-takers, selling near the resistance and buying back near support within this range could yield short-term gains. These traders capitalize on the predictable price movements within this boundary, making strategic moves to optimize their profits.

Conversely, cautious traders opt for a patient approach, waiting for a decisive breakout. A close above 6,900 might usher in a bullish phase, with resistance levels anticipated at 7,125 and 7,180. 

On the contrary, a close below 6,600 could indicate a bearish turn, with support pegged at 6,385 and 6,310. In this uncertain territory, traders must tread carefully, adapting their strategies to the ever-changing market dynamics. Being attentive to potential breakouts and exercising judicious decision-making will be the key to navigating this range-bound market successfully.

Also Read

Key levels on Nifty Metal, Pharma, Energy indices to help plan your trade

Nifty Metal, Pharma: Trading strategies for these 2 sectoral indices

Trading strategies in Nifty FMCG, Metal indices

Trading strategies for Nifty Metal, Energy indices

Nifty Pharma, Realty near key resistance levels; Time to be cautious

Sebi extends time for investment advisers to comply with qualification rule

Inclination towards small-cap must be seen with risks linked: Sebi WTM

Equity mutual fund inflows moderate on smallcap, midcap redemptions

Kotak Mahindra Bank bets big on SMEs, mid-market segments in South

After RBI bans Bob World, Bank of Baroda shares decline around 3%


(Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal).

 
Topics : Market technicals Market Outlook Nifty Pharma Nifty Metal index Trading strategies technical charts

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 6:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTCS Q2FY24 resultLatest News LiveNavratri IRCTC Tour PackageTriumph Scrambler 400 XGold-Silver PriceHCLTech Q2 previewDelhi Police Traffic Advisory | World Cup 2023IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

CM KCR to address 41 public rallies from Oct 15 in poll-bound TelanganaRajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updatesWorld Cup 2023: We've got good balance, combination squad, says Jos Buttler

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees CelsiusUP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin GuptaIMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon