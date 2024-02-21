Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Nifty IT 37,780 is the make or break level; Bias for Auto turns negative

According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, breach of 37,780 on the Nifty IT could trigger a fall to 37,400 and 37,125.

markets, stock market, sensex, correction, nifty, shares, growth, profit, economy, gain
Web Exclusive

Ravi Nathani Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 6:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nifty IT Index
Last close: 38,030
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Nifty IT Index, currently trading at a CMP (Current Market Price) of 38,029.70, is displaying a negative bias on the closing basis, signaling weakness on the charts. A crucial level to watch is if the index trades below 37,780, as it could trigger a fresh round of selling.

In the event of the index falling below 37,780, it suggests a bearish sentiment prevailing in the market, potentially leading to increased selling pressure. The next support levels to monitor are anticipated at 37,400 and 37,125.

Traders should pay close attention to these levels as they may act as crucial points for potential rebounds or extended downward movements. The negative bias on the closing basis indicates the presence of selling pressure in the IT index.

Traders may consider adjusting their strategies based on the observed price action and the breach or confirmation of the mentioned support levels.

In summary, the Nifty IT Index currently exhibits a negative bias, with a key level at 37,780. A breach of this level could attract fresh selling, with support expected at 37,400 and 37,125. Traders should closely monitor the index's behavior to make informed decisions in response to the prevailing market conditions.

Nifty Auto Index
Last close: 20,354

The Nifty Auto Index, currently at a CMP (Current Market Price) of 20354.25, has registered a negative close on the daily charts, signaling a sell-on-rise sentiment. 
In light of this, traders are advised to consider a strategy of selling on upward movements. The identified support levels on the charts are expected around 20,050 and 19,725, and these levels are crucial for potential rebounds or extended downward movements.

The recommended trading approach aligns with the bearish bias for the near term, emphasizing the notion of selling on price rallies. The charts also indicate an overbought condition, signaling a potential pullback.

Traders should exercise caution and implement a strict stop-loss strategy, with a defined threshold at a close above 20,775.

In summary, the Nifty Auto Index's negative close on the daily charts prompts a sell-on-rise strategy, with support expected around 20,050 and 19,725. The overbought condition suggests a potential pullback, contributing to the bearish bias in the near term. Traders should be vigilant and manage risks effectively, incorporating the suggested stop-loss level in their trading strategy.

Also Read

Trading strategies for Nifty Auto, Pharma indices; check key levels here

Trading strategies for Nifty PSU Bank, Pvt Bank, Financial Services indices

Trading strategies for Nifty Banks and Financial Services indices

Trading strategies for Nifty Metal, Energy indices

Nifty FMCG, PSU Bank indices: Near-term trading strategies

Another blow to Zee Entertainment: Sebi uncovers $241 mn accounting issue

SBI Mutual Fund among buyers of Whirlpool of India's nearly 24% stake

Sebi takes steps to boost ease of doing biz, compliance reporting

ETF turnover tops Rs 1 trillion for second year on the trot, shows data

India-listed multinational arms outclass parent firms' valuations


(Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal).

 
Topics : Market technicals Market Outlook technical charts Trading strategies Nifty IT Index Nifty Auto index

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 6:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRahul GandhiWPL 2024 full schedulePM Narendra ModiIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon