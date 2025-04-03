Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 10:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty Pharma jumps 5% as US exempts reciprocal tariff on pharma goods

Around 9:37 AM, all 20 Nifty Pharma constituents traded in the green. Among others, Gland Pharma was up 7.74 per cent, Lupin was up over 6.29 per cent

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

Pharma-linked stocks traded higher after US President Donald Trump imposed a 26 per cent tariff on India, exempting reciprocal tariffs for pharmaceutical goods. Nifty Pharma jumped 4.9 per cent to the day's high of 21,996.6.
 
Around 9:37 AM, all 20 Nifty Pharma constituents traded in the green. Among others, Gland Pharma was up 7.74 per cent, Lupin was up over 6.29 per cent, Aurobindo Pharma was up 5.9 per cent, Sun Pharma was up 5.4 per cent, Natco Pharma was up 5 per cent. 
 
Similarly, Divi's Laboratories were up 4.5 per cent, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories were up 4.46 per cent, Zydus Lifesciences were up 4.18 per cent and Ipca Laboratories were up 4.05 per cent. 
 
 
As per the White House official website, some goods will not be subject to the Reciprocal Tariff. These include: (1) articles subject to 50 USC 1702(b); (2) steel/aluminum articles and autos/auto parts already subject to Section 232 tariffs; (3) copper, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and lumber articles; (4) all articles that may become subject to future Section 232 tariffs; (5) bullion; and (6) energy and other certain minerals that are not available in the United States. 
"According to The Wall Street Journal on April 2, the pharmaceutical sector has been excluded from the tariffs announced by the Trump administration. While it is unclear whether this is a short-term or medium-term arrangement, we would view it as positive for the sector if pharmaceuticals were not targeted by tariffs," said Citi in its note. 

Prices of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) have been declining over the past several months, boosting the margins of drug manufacturers. However, many industry insiders attribute this to a predatory pricing strategy by Chinese companies, and

Echoing similar view, Anirudh Garg, partner and fund manager, Invasset PMS said, "Pharma exclusion in tariff is a major relief, since Indian pharma supplies over 40 per cent of the US’ generic drug demand."
 
The US on Thursday, Indian Standard Time (IST), announced 'reciprocal tariffs' on all imports from India and other nations, calling the move “kind reciprocal." Calling India’s tariffs “very, very tough," Trump said he was imposing 26 per cent tariffs on all imports from India — half of what India imposes on the US products
 
Additionally, America imposed 10 per cent base tariffs on all its trading partners.
 
"President Trump will impose an individualised reciprocal higher tariff on the countries with which the United States has the largest trade deficits. All other countries will continue to be subject to the original 10 per cent tariff baseline," according to the White House official website. This will take effect April 9, 2025, it added. 

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

