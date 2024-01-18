Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Nifty Pharma, Nifty Energy eyeing correction on charts: Check key levels

Technical indicators for Nifty Pharma are aligning with the bearish sentiment as the RSI has declined to 59, signaling a potential downtrend, as per Ravi Nathani

technicals
Web Exclusive

Ravi Nathani Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nifty Energy Index: Navigating Overbought Conditions with Caution

The Nifty Energy Index with last close of 34,853 presents a cautionary scenario for traders as it resides in an overbought zone.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Until a closing break above 35,480 occurs, the index is anticipated to underperform, signaling a potential pullback correction.

Technical indicators further highlight the impending correction, with the RSI at 70.66, showing signs of breaking below the 70 mark after reaching a high of 83.39.

This signals a potential profit booking phase. Additionally, the MACD indicator exhibits a negative crossover, reinforcing expectations of an imminent sell-off.

In light of these indicators, the recommended trading strategy for both near and short-term traders is to "sell on the rise," capitalize on profit-booking opportunities or opt to stay in cash for a temporary period.

Support levels on charts are anticipated at around 33200 and 31800, providing critical reference points for traders.

Adopting a cautious approach and staying attuned to key technical signals will be instrumental for traders navigating the Nifty Energy Index in the coming days.

The outlined trading strategy aims to optimize opportunities within the context of the expected correction and evolving market conditions.

Nifty Pharma Index: Anticipating Corrections Amidst Bearish Signals

The Nifty Pharma Index with last close of 17,154 is signaling a near-term correction on the charts. Anticipated support levels stand around 16,875 and 16,436.

In light of this outlook, the recommended trading strategy is to book profits and adopt a cautious stance by staying in cash for a temporary period until the index approaches the mentioned support levels.

Technical indicators are aligning with the bearish sentiment, as the RSI has declined to 59, signaling a potential downtrend.

Additionally, the MACD indicator reflects a breakdown on the charts, indicating bearishness and the likelihood of underperformance in the near term.

In navigating these signals, traders are advised to prioritize risk management and position themselves strategically for potential corrections.

Also Read

Nifty50 trend bullish; Nocil, GSFC top technical calls for December 20

Nifty holding above key DMAs, to make new high on breakout from this hurdle

Nifty Pharma, Nifty Auto: Check these key levels for your trading strategy

Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma: 'Sell on rise' as charts suggest likely pullback

GNFC, Canara Bank strong on charts; top technical picks by HDFC Securities

Stock Market LIVE: Hong Kong, China stocks extend fall in mixed Asia trade

India eyes $100 bn annual FDI in coming years: IT minister Vaishnaw

HDFC Bank slide triggers worst day for market in last 18 months

Rupee down by 1 paisa at 83.13 against dollar amid domestic equity selling

Fund flows in IT stocks set to rise on positive earnings surprise: Report


The outlined trading strategy aims to optimize opportunities while mitigating exposure to market fluctuations.

Staying vigilant and adapting to evolving market conditions will be key for traders navigating the dynamics of the Nifty Pharma Index in the coming days.

Disclaimer: Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. He does not hold any positions in the Indices mentioned above and this is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. It should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell such securities.
Topics : Nifty Pharma technical calls energy sector Market technicals technical analysis technical charts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEVivo X100 Pro reviewBudget 2024 expectationsTop Investment OptionsSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon