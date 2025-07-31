Dr Reddy's Labs, Lupin: Nifty Pharma slips 2% amid Trump tariff jitters

Pharmaceutical stocks were under selling pressure on Thursday, July 31, 2025, after US President Donald Trump announced a sweeping 25 per cent tariff on all Indian goods. Nifty Pharma slipped 1.5 per cent in trade, logging a day’s low at 22,724.7.
Last checked, out of 20 stocks on the Nifty Pharma index, 16 declined. Among others, Natco Pharma fell 1.7 per cent, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories 1.5 per cent, Lupin 1.3 per cent, Ipca Laboratories 1.3 per cent, Zydus Lifesciences 1.2 per cent, and Granules India 1.2 per cent.
India exported over $10 billion in generic drugs and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) to the US in FY25, according to reports. The 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods threaten to disrupt nearly $129 billion in annual bilateral trade.
The tariff order was posted by Trump on Truth Social on July 30, 2025, just days after the fifth round of trade talks concluded in Washington. He hinted at additional penalties related to India’s purchases of Russian defence and energy supplies.
The sixth round of negotiations is scheduled for late August 2025, with a US delegation visiting New Delhi starting August 25.
Earlier in July, Trump had said that he could announce tariffs on pharmaceuticals by the end of July, which could go as high as 200 per cent. The new tariffs were supposed to be a part of a broader “reciprocal” trade framework scheduled for implementation on August 1, Bloomberg reported.
Speaking to reporters after returning from Pittsburgh, Trump said, “Probably at the end of the month, and we’re going to start off with a low tariff and give the pharmaceutical companies a year or so to build, and then we’re going to make it a very high tariff.”
Trump imposes reciprocal tariffs
In April, Trump announced sweeping reciprocal tariffs on more than 100 countries, aiming to incentivise companies to bring manufacturing back to the US. Until recently, pharmaceutical imports had largely been spared from such measures due to their critical nature. But in April, Trump warned of a 25 per cent levy on pharma imports, asserting that the move would reduce US dependence on foreign suppliers such as India and China.