Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty signals higher start for Sensex, Nifty; Japan's Nikkei jumps over 2.5%
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Monday, July 29, 2024: Indian stock markets could open higher today, tracking buzzing Asian markets.
At 6:37 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 88 points, trading at 25,003, suggesting a positive start for the day.
In the Asia-Pacific region, markets saw gains as investors assessed US inflation data. The Nikkei surged 2.70 per cent, the Kospi increased 1.37 per cent, and the ASX200 rose 0.92 per cent.
Furthermore, traders await a slew of economic data from major Asian economies. The Bank of Japan is anticipated to raise interest rates at its meeting on July 30, according to a Reuters poll. Additionally, China will release its July PMI data, and Australia will present its inflation figures ahead of the Reserve Bank's monetary policy meeting on August 6.
In the US, stock futures rose slightly on Sunday evening ahead of a busy week of corporate earnings. However, on Friday, the S&P 500 closed 1.11 per cent higher, the Dow Jones gained 1.64 per cent, and the Nasdaq climbed over 1 per cent. Investors will also keep an eye on Fed interet rate decison on Wednesday.
Back in India, on July 26, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 2,546.38 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares totaling Rs 2,774.31 crore.
7:17 AM
Ola Electric's IPO to attract investor bids from Fidelity, Nomura
SoftBank-backed Indian e-scooter maker Ola Electric's IPO is set to draw investor bids from Fidelity, Nomura and Norway's Norges Bank, as well as several Indian mutual funds, two sources with direct knowledge told Reuters. READ MORE
7:14 AM
Market outlook Jul 29: Nifty eyes 25K; Fed rate cut bets spark global rally
Equity benchmark indices – the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty are likely to start today’s trading session on a bullish note amid upbeat cues from global peers backed by optimism over September Fed rate cut. READ MORE
Representational image
7:08 AM
Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi recommends buying these three stocks today
Apart from the previous trading session, Cipla has been trading within a narrow price range of Rs 1,485-1,535. This indicates a period of consolidation, where the stock's price has been relatively stable and moving sideways. However, during the previous trading session, Cipla decisively broke above this range with massive volume, suggesting further bullish momentum. READ MORE
7:05 AM
Nifty 50 & Midcap Select: Check support, resistance and other details here
The Nifty 50 Index has reached a new lifetime high, reaffirming the bullish trend on the charts. The next resistance levels are projected to be at the significant marks of 25,050 and 25,336. Despite this upward movement, caution is advised as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is indicating a negative divergence. This suggests that while the index is climbing, underlying momentum may be weakening. READ MORE
7:04 AM
Brent crude at $81.15 per bbl
7:00 AM
US markets settled higher on Friday
7:00 AM
Asian markets buzzing in trade; Nikkei surges 2.5%
6:59 AM
Good morning readers! Catch all the market live updates here
First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 6:59 AM IST