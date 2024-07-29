Sanofi India stock falls 2% on weak June quarter results; profit falls 16%

Sanofi India Q1 impact: Shares of Shares of Sanofi India , on Monday, fell as much as 1.99 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 6,542.10 per share on National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The fall in the share price came after the pharmaceutical company reported a weak set of June quarter of financial year 2025 (Q1FY25) results. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In Q1FY25, the company’s profit fell 16.3 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis to Rs 103.2 crore, as opposed to Rs 122.9 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q1FY24).

The revenue from operations slipped 10 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 463.5 crore in the June quarter of FY25, as against Rs 514.9 crore in the June quarter of FY24.

At the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), also known as operating profit, dropped 4.9 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis to Rs 115.7 crore in Q1FY25, from Rs 121.6 crore in the same quarter last year.

However, Ebitda margin saw a slight improvement of 140 basis points (bps) to 25 per cent in the June quarter of FY25 (Q1FY25), from 23.6 per cent in the same quarter previous fiscal year (Q1FY24).

Sanofi India Limited, formerly known as Aventis Pharma Limited, is among the prominent players in the Indian pharmaceutical industry. The company offers a diverse range of medications across several therapeutic areas, including Diabetes (both insulin and oral medications), Cardiology, Thrombosis, Epilepsy, Allergies, Infections, Vitamins, Central Nervous System disorders, and Antihistamines.

Sanofi India’s products, such as Lantus, Combiflam, Amaryl, and Allegra, are well-regarded and feature among the top 100 pharmaceutical brands in India. The company operates manufacturing facilities in Goa and Ankleshwar, Gujarat, and distributes its products across India and to numerous developed and developing countries, including Germany, Australia, the UK, Russia, and Italy.

The major shareholders of Sanofi India Limited are Sanofi and its 100 per cent subsidiary Hoechst GmbH, who collectively hold 60.37 per cent of the company’s paid-up share capital.

Founded in May 1956 as Hoechst Fedco Pharma Private Limited, the company has undergone several name changes over the years, becoming Hoechst Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, Hoechst India Limited, Hoechst Marion Roussel Limited, Aventis Pharma Limited, and finally, Sanofi India Limited.

The total market capitalisation of Sanofi India, according to NSE, is Rs 15,123.63 crore.

At 10:28 AM, shares of Sanofi India were trading 1.62 per cent lower at Rs 6,567.40 per share. In comparison, Nifty50 was trading 0.24 per cent higher at 24,894.30 levels.