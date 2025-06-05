Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 07:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi comes out with operational framework for ESG debt securities

Sebi comes out with operational framework for ESG debt securities

This will help issuers to raise money for more sustainable projects, assisting in closing the funding gap for the Sustainable Development Goals

Sebi

In case of refinancing, details of the existing debt are proposed to be refinanced, including the amount outstanding. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday came out with an operational framework for issuance of social bonds, sustainability bonds and sustainability-linked bonds, which together will be known as Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) debt securities.

This will help issuers to raise money for more sustainable projects, assisting in closing the funding gap for the Sustainable Development Goals.

In its circular, Sebi said the debt securities will be labelled as 'social bonds' or 'sustainability bonds' or 'sustainability-linked bonds' only if the funds raised through the issuance of such debt securities are proposed to be utilised for financing or refinancing projects.

The regulator has addressed the initial and continuous disclosures for sustainable securitised debt instruments that would be based on international frameworks.

 

Initial disclosures would be made in the offer document for the securities, while continuous disclosures would be included in annual reports or other mandated formats.

Also Read

Sebi

Sebi issues warning letters to NSDL over compliance and cyber alert lapses

sebi, investigation

Omnivore India, others settles with Sebi over delay in winding up VCF

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi relaxes stance on the IPOs of companies with high public float

Sebi

Sebi warns investors against fake messages misusing its name and logo

Sebi

Sebi updates investor charter for advisers, analysts to aid literacy

Sebi said that an issuer desirous of issuing social bonds will have to make additional disclosures in the offer document for public issues or private placements.

These included social objectives of the social project, brief details of the decision-making process followed for determining the eligibility of projects, details of the procedures to be employed for tracking the deployment of the proceeds and details of an indicative estimate of distribution of proceeds between financing and refinancing of projects.

In case of refinancing, details of the existing debt are proposed to be refinanced, including the amount outstanding.

The issuer is required to appoint an independent third-party reviewer/ certifier to ascertain that the ESG-labelled debt securities are in alignment with any of the recognised standards.

An issuer desirous of issuing sustainability bonds will have to comply with the provisions specified for green debt security.

An issuer of social bonds or sustainability bonds will have to ensure that all projects funded by the proceeds of such securities meet the objectives of social bonds or sustainability bonds and utilise the proceeds only for the stated purpose, as disclosed in the offer document.

"Certain social projects may also have environmental co-benefits, and that certain green projects may have social co-benefits. The classification of a debt security as a green debt security, social bond or sustainability bond should be determined by the issuer based on its primary objectives for the underlying projects," Sebi said.

While raising funds for social objects or sustainability objects, an issuer will have to continuously monitor to check whether the form of operations undertaken is resulting in reduction of the adverse social impact or sustainable impact, as envisaged in the offer document.

The framework will come into force for issuances of ESG debt securities with effect from June 5, 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market close highlights: Sensex jumps 444 pts, Nifty at 24,751; realty, pharma lead gains

Amid policy movements on India's lofty shipbuilding targets, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (ShipMin) on Friday deliberated with coastal states during the 20th Maritime State Development Council (MSDC) meeting on the possibility of est

Cochin Shipyard soars 13% on heavy volumes; zooms 100% from February low

power, electricity, power grid

PowerGrid stock gains 2% after acquiring MEL Power Transmission for ₹8.5 cr

Upcoming IPO

Jainik Power and Cables IPO opens on June 10: Here's all you need to know

Real Estate, Realty, Housing

Puravankara, Sobha, Brigade, DLF soar up to 10%; What's driving the rally?

Topics : SEBI Debt securities Sustainable Development Goals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaOneplus 13s ReviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon