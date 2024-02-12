Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Nifty50: Here's why bullish trend on the index remains uncertain

Trading strategy for Nifty50: The recommended trading strategy aligns with selling on upward movements

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
Web Exclusive

Ravi Nathani Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 7:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Short-Term Trends in Nifty 50: Crafting a Prudent Trading Strategy
As the Nifty 50 Index stands at 21,782.50, a discernible near-term downtrend is evident on charts, prompting a strategic assessment of potential market movements. The critical factor to consider is the formidable resistance zone projected between 21,850 and 21,950.

Until the index breaks this resistance level and closes above it, the prospect of a fresh bullish trend remains uncertain. Conversely, a close below 21,650 is anticipated to initiate a corrective phase, unlocking support levels at 21,500, 21,325, 21,075, and 20,800.

Best Trading Strategy: Sell on Rise. Given the prevailing downtrend and the identified resistance zone, the recommended trading strategy aligns with selling on upward movements. Traders are advised to be cautious and monitor the index closely for any signs of a breakout or breakdown.

The identified resistance levels present strategic selling opportunities, capitalizing on the corrective phase in the short term. It is imperative to remain vigilant and responsive to market dynamics, adjusting strategies as the index approaches critical levels.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Nifty Bank Index Analysis: Charting a Strategic Course Amidst Short-Term Ranges
The Nifty Bank Index, currently marked at 45,634.55, finds itself in a range-bound trajectory, encapsulated between 46,200 as resistance and 44,850 as support.

The pivotal trigger for potential short-term market movements hinges on a decisive close either above or below this established range. In the interim, the most prudent trading strategy involves buying in proximity to support levels and selling as the index approaches resistance.

Should the index breach and close above 46,200, the subsequent resistance levels come into focus at 46,700, 47,200, 47,750, and 48,100. Conversely, a breakdown below 44,850 would signal potential bearish sentiment, unveiling support levels at 43,600, 43,000, 42,300, and 40,750.

The optimal course of action in this scenario is to await a clear breakout on the charts before executing trades in accordance with the confirmed market direction. 


====================
Disclaimer: Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. He does not hold any positions in the Indices mentioned above and this is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. It should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell such securities. 

Also Read

Nifty Pharma, Nifty Auto: Check these key levels for your trading strategy

Vodafone Idea rises 6% in weak market; stock surges 12% in 5 days

Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma: 'Sell on rise' as charts suggest likely pullback

Nifty Financial, Nifty Private Bank: Trading strategy for near-term decline

Buy Nifty PSU Bank at this support; Nifty FMCG strategy eyed in this range

Stock market LIVE: Gift Nifty hints gap-up start; Asia trade largely muted

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 12:ONGC, IRCTC, JSW Grp, DRL, Easy Trip Planners

Confidence, delivered: Domestic markets sustain 40%+ trade triumph

Street signs: ITC's drag, Indiabulls high rollers, Paytm Money urgency

Mixing resilience in palette: Paint makers tackle slowdown, competitors

Topics : Stock calls Nifty50 Markets Nifty Outlook Trading strategies Nifty Bank index

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 7:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon