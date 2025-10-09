Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 11:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Niva Bupa newly rated 'Add' at JM Financial; 10% upside potential seen

Niva Bupa newly rated 'Add' at JM Financial; 10% upside potential seen

Niva Bupa is the third largest standalone health insurer (SAHI) in India, and enjoys the benefits of a widespread distribution mix of around 30/30/30/10 among individual agents and corporate agents

Niva Bupa

Photo: X @Niva_Bupa

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

JM Financial Institutional Securities has initiated coverage on Niva Bupa stock with an ‘Add’ rating. The brokerage has given a target of ₹88 per share, implying 10 per cent upside from current levels. The brokerage values the company at 35x FY28e earnings per share (EPS) of ₹2.5.
 
At 10:58 AM, Niva Bupa’s share price was trading 0.65 per cent higher on BSE at ₹79.93 per share. In comparison, Sensex was up 0.11 per cent at 81,860.76.
 
In the past one year, Niva Bupa’s shares have gained 9 per cent, as compared to Sensex’s rise of 0.37 per cent.   CATCH LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE
 

Why is JM Financial bullish on Niva Bupa?

Strong distribution mix

Niva Bupa is the third largest standalone health insurer (SAHI) in India, and enjoys the benefits of a widespread distribution mix of around 30/30/30/10 among individual agents and corporate agents, including banks, brokerages, direct channel, and others, according to the brokerage. With its diversified distribution, JM Financial expects Niva Bupa to continue gainning market share even in the face of potential liberalisation of agent tie-ups and composite licences.

Health insurance still has legs to grow

The brokerage believes that the weakness experienced in reported growth starting in H2FY25 should revert from H2FY26 once the amortised premiums are in the base. In FY24, 570 million lives insured contributed ₹1.2 trillion in premiums (average ticket size ₹2,000). With greater adoption of top-ups over government coverage, Redseer projects a 20 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for FY24-28e. JM Financial expects Niva Bupa to maintain 25 per cent gross premium CAGR over FY25-FY28e, before it normalises to 20-25 per cent in the medium term.

Also Read

Radico Khaitan

Why did Systematix initiate coverage on Radico Khaitan? 16% upside seen

markets, stock markets, stock market, trading, technical analysis, technical, trading

Churning portfolio ahead of Diwali? Ambit lists top 10 'winning' stocks

Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday informed the exchanges that it has received a ‘limited notice to proceed' (LNTP) from NTPC for setting up thermal power plants worth over Rs 15,000 crore.

L&T shares rise 2% after Hydrocarbon Onshore business wins ₹15,000-cr order

shipping, trade

Concor shares rise 2% on posting Q2 volume figures; check all details

Lupin, Boehringer Ingelheim ink $700-mn deal for anti-cancer drug

Lupin shares jump 4% on new Florida manufacturing facility plan

 
Health insurance grew at 19 per cent CAGR over the last decade, as compared to 13 per cent for general insurance and 11 per cent for nominal gross domestic product (GDP). Group and retail segments expanded at 18 per cent and 17 per cent CAGR, respectively, with Standalone Health Insurer (SAHI) retail market share rising to 58 per cent in FY25.  ALSO READ | Why did Systematix initiate coverage on Radico Khaitan? 16% upside seen

Why Niva Bupa among others?

Among health-focused plays, Star Health has strong retail moats but a trimmed group book, while third-party administrator (TPAs) like MediAssist face total addressable market (TAM) constraints, according to the brokerage. Niva Bupa’s diversified mix and widening banca relationships offer a broader runway for growth and share gains, including under potential liberalisation of agent tie-ups and composite licenses.

Growth suppressed by 1/n accounting

Adoption of 1/n accounting from October 2024 suppressed growth optics, as multi-year policies are amortised. Niva Bupa, with higher banca exposure, faced a greater impact, but base resets from October 2025 should normalise growth reporting, the brokerage said. 

All stars aligned on the regulatory front

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s (IRDAI’s) “Insurance for All by 2047” and goods and services tax (GST) cuts on premiums will drive penetration. Though lower GST reduces near-term profitability (no ITC claim), repricing will ensure revenue neutrality while improving affordability for customers, believes JM Financial. 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 9, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks at day's high, Sensex up 300pts, Nifty above 25,150; Metal shares rise

IPO rush, market

India sees fourth largest fund raise globally via IPOs in 2025

markets, stocks, stock call, buy, sell, trading ideas, buy sell ideas

Lupin, Granules: Which pharma stocks to buy, sell amid US tariff flip-flop?

pharma

Tariff relief buzz lifts Nifty Pharma Index; Lupin, Aurobindo lead gains

Foreign portfolio investors, FPIs

FPIs' retreat from Indian equities gathers pace amid US policy shifts

Topics : Buzzing stocks The Smart Investor BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Markets Sensex Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayTATA Capital IPO AllotmentReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateCA Final Result DateUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon