Home / Markets / News / Concor shares rise 2% on posting Q2 volume figures; check all details

Concor shares rise 2% on posting Q2 volume figures; check all details

In Q2, total throughput stood at 14,40,724 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), as compared to 13,03,402 TEUs last year

shipping, trade

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Container Corporation of India (Concor) shares rose 2.3 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹540.7 per share. At 10:30 AM, Concor’s share price was trading 2.03 per cent higher at ₹539 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.09 per cent at 81,849.46. 
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹41,051.21 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹726.44 per share, and its 52-week low was at ₹481.32 per share. 

Why were Concor shares in demand? 

The buying on the counter came after the company posted its second quarter ended September 2025 (Q2FY26) volume updates. In Q2, total throughput stood at 14,40,724 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), as compared to 13,03,402 TEUs last year. 
 
 
The EXIM stood at 10,93,453 TEUs in Q2FY26, as compared to 10,05,755 TEUs a year ago, up 8.72 per cent. EXIM (Export-Import) refers to the entire process of international trade involving the movement of goods across borders using shipping containers.
 
Further, domestic throughput stood at 3,47,271 TEUs, as compared to 2,97,647 TEUs a year ago, up 16.67 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). 

That apart, on Tuesday, Container Corporation of India entered into a strategic agreement with UltraTech Cement to transport bulk cement using specialized tank containers. 
 
This collaboration will promote rail-based cargo movement and support India's vision of sustainable logistics. 
Under this collaboration, Concor will provide dedicated rakes for the transportation of bulk cement across identified rail corridors. This initiative marks a significant milestone in redefining bulk cement logistics in India. By leveraging Indian Railways' extensive network and Concor’s proven capabilities in logistics and multimodal transportation, this partnership is expected to streamline cement supply chains, reduce road congestion, lower transportation costs, and significantly cut down carbon emissions.
 
This partnership is expected to set new benchmarks in bulk logistics and open avenues for scalable, green logistics solutions in other sectors as well. 
 
In addition to providing inland transport by rail for containers, Concor has also expanded to cover management of ports, air cargo complexes, and establishing a cold-chain. It has and will continue to play the role of promoting containerization in India by virtue of its modern rail wagon fleet, customer friendly commercial practices and extensively used Information Technology. The company developed multimodal logistics support for India's International and Domestic containerization and trade. Though rail is the main stay of our transportation plan, road services and also provided to cater to the need of door-to-door services, whether in the International or Domestic business.

Container Corporation of India Concor shares

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

