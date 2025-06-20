Friday, June 20, 2025 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
₹67-crore order pushes TD Power Systems share price 3% higher; details

TD Power Systems shares rose after the company announced that it has secured an order worth approximately ₹67 crore.

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

TD Power Systems’ consolidated profit after tax (PAT) grew 93 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 52.6 crore in Q4FY25, from Rs 27.3 crore in Q4FY24.

Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

TD Power Systems share price: TD Power Systems shares rose up to 2.51 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹528.25 per share on the last trading day of the week i.e Friday, June 20, 2025.
 
However, by 9:22 AM, TD Power Systems shares were off day’s high, and were trading merely 0.42 per cent higher at ₹517.45. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.32 per cent higher at 81,621.72 level.
 

Why did TD Power Systems share price rise today?

 
TD Power Systems shares rose after the company announced that it has secured an order worth approximately ₹67 crore.
 
 
In a press release, TD Power Systems said, “The Company is pleased to announce the receipt of a prestigious order valued at approximately ₹67 crore (exclusive of taxes) from a leading multinational corporation for the supply of components for traction motors for export.” 
 
Under the terms of the order, TD Power Systems will be responsible for the supply of components for traction motors for export. The deliveries are scheduled to be completed from January 2026 to December 2027. 

“This order further demonstrates TDPS’s technical expertise and trusted capabilities in delivering high-precision components that meet global standards,” TD Power Systems said.
 

TD Power Systems Q4 results

 
TD Power Systems’ consolidated profit after tax (PAT) grew 93 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹52.6 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹27.3 crore in Q4FY24. 
 
Its revenue from operations jumped 32 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹348.2 crore, from ₹263.8 crore a year ago.
 
At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) climbed 69 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹73.6 crore, from ₹43.4 crore in Q4FY24. Subsequently, Ebitda margin expanded 430 basis points (bps) to 20.7 per cent in Q4FY25, from 16.4 per cent in Q4FY24. 
 
The company’s order inflow grew 43 per cent annually to ₹413.4 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹289.7 crore a year ago.
 

TD Power Systems dividend

 
TD Power Systems board also recommended a final dividend of ₹0.65 per equity share of face value of ₹2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. 
 
The said dividend, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company, will be paid within 30 days from the date of AGM. 
 

About TD Power Systems

 
TD Power Systems specialises in the manufacturing of AC generators and electric motors, serving a broad spectrum of power generation and industrial applications. 
 
Its product portfolio includes generators designed for steam, gas, hydro, and wind turbines, as well as for diesel and gas engines. 
 
Additionally, TD Power Systems produces a variety of electric motors, including induction, traction, and synchronous types. The company supports diverse sectors, with solutions tailored for renewable and thermal energy, along with a wide range of industrial uses.
 

